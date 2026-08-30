Bengals Fan Favorite Learns Roster Fate, Cuts Rolling Out From Cincinnati on 2026 Decision Day

The Bengals 2026 roster cuts are starting to flow out as names at the end of the depth chart learn their fates. Cincinnati is moving on from a bevy of names to get the roster down to 53 men ahead of the start of regular-season practices tomorrow.

The most notable cuts entering the afternoon hours has been offensive tackle Andrew Coker, quarterback Josh Johnson, and wide receiver Mitch Tinsley. According to WLWT's Charlie Clifford, Bengals defensive tackle and fan favorite Landon Robinson is making the team after being one of the most productive maulers in the NFL this preseason. He also noted another fan favorite on offense made the team, wide receiver Dohnte Meyers.

"The Bengals waived OL Andrew Coker, per source," The Ringer's Tom Pelissero posted on X.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed how Johnson could fare on the open market after lighting up the last two preseason games for Cincinnati.

“However, it plays out here with [Bengals QB] Josh [Johnson]; he has been such a pro. He's a 20-year vet, comes to work every single day," Taylor noted this weekend. "He's got a sense of urgency about him. He's going to capitalize on every rep he gets or doesn't get, and so I'm really proud of him and happy to see those guys perform well, and we'll see how it all shakes out for us.”

He expanded on the offensive performance after Friday's preseason win over Philadelphia.

“I thought there was really good communication all across the board," Taylor said. "I thought defensively, we played a lot of different linebackers in there. I thought they communicated well. I saw a lot of local guys in the back end, really getting guys aligned, making the adjustments we needed to make. I thought offensively the two quarterbacks were nails. [Bengals QB] Josh Johnson had a superb preseason.

"I really don't know that he could have played much better. [Bengals QB] Sean [Clifford] as well. I thought Sean was awesome when he went in there, and that's credit to [Bengals Quarterbacks Coach] Brad Kragthorpe. He's got four quarterbacks in the room. He's done an excellent job over the years getting all those guys ready. I think that says a lot about them and the room we got, but I'm really proud of the way that those two guys operated.”

Among other cuts so far are linebacker Jack Dingle, tight end Josh Kattus and wide receiver Jordan Moore, all reported by Pelissero (The Front Office News' Neil Meyer reported Dingle). Aaron Wilson reported cornerback Bralyn Lux has been cut and will be on the practice squad pending waivers.

UPDATE: Ian Rpoport reported the team is releasing former fourth-round pick Charlie Jones and former third-round pick McKinnley Jackson.

Stay tuned to more names hitting the list all afternoon.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.