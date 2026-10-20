Bengals Get Encouraging Injury News on Key Playmaker Ahead of Ravens Game

Every game is important in the NFL. However, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for a massive Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in the league. A loss for the Bengals would move the team to 0-2 in the division and would also keep them in last place. It's all hands on deck for the Bengals this week, and it felt that way with Zac Taylor's comments to the media on Monday.

As the Bengals deal with a banged-up wide receiver room, Taylor revealed a positive update on rookie wide receiver Colbie Young, who could make an impact for the team on Sunday.

A Larger Role?

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) catches a touchdown pass over Chicago Bears cornerback Dontae Manning (27) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's looked as good as he's looked in a long time," Taylor said. "I think last week he had a good week on what he could handle from a rehab perspective. So this week to get him back involved, he looked good running around today. I think it's good to finally get him back and feel like he's closer to 100% health."

The 2026 fourth round pick suffered a knee injury in just his third game of his NFL career. In his short time on the field, Young has two receptions for the Bengals.

The Opportunity Is Now

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Young is looking as good as Taylor says he is, the rookie wide receiver has a massive chance to stake his claim for the third option in a crowded room.

Andrei Iosivas is still dealing with a thumb injury, meaning Young could get a lot of snaps as the team's third option at wideout this Sunday.

The injury to Iosivas has been brutal for a receiver who is still looking to make his name for the Bengals. But after a strong camp from Young, it feels like Iosivas may soon run out of opportunities to make his name with the franchise.

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) catches a pass for a touchdown against Chicago Bears cornerback Dontae Manning (27) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Week 7 matchup with the Ravens could be the one that leads to the Bengals finding another reliable offensive weapon.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and this Bengals offense aren't going to hide their strength. The pass game is going to be on full display. Can Young make his presence known?

It feels strange to say so early in his career, but if Young is ready to go, this could be a career-defining game for the young receiver.

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