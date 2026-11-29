The Bengals gutted out a complete-team win at home on Sunday over the Saints. It marked the first 19-9 win in team history and was unique in other ways as well, with Cincinnati flashing a chameleon-like outing in the elements.

It rained nearly the entire game, but Zac Taylor's defense stood tall on fourth down three times inside the five-yard line, and the rushing attack notched the second-most yards this season (126).

"There's such confidence there, even if they get down the field, and you're a little deflated because they got down there," Zac Taylor said about the goal-line stands. "I think our confidence resurges because we know how good you've been in the red zone, particularly the low red zone, to be able to stop them on four downs or hold them to a field goal. It's a tremendous job by our defense and our coaches over there on that side of the ball today."

His team found a way to win and cleaned up a lot of last week's mistakes.

"We just want to win by any means necessary," Taylor noted. "I think that's going to be critical going into December this year. It's just finding ways to win, and whether that's stopping a team on fourth down three times, keeping up by the end zone, the goal-to-go situations, running the ball for 130-something yards, throwing less than 20 passes, I'm fine with all of it as long as it results in a win. And so that's just our mindset going in, and guys have bought into it, and that's what we're going to do to continue to find wins. It was a good win."

Cincinnati didn't have Tee Higgins today and threw it a season-low 19 times in the rain.

The conditions played a big factor in saving him for next week. He also noted Joe Burrow has a minor ankle injury, but doesn't think it's anything, as "he finished the game. So."

Higgins should return next week barring a setback.

"Was right up to it. I mean, probably at 10:05 a.m. today, we really made the decision that he was going to be out. I can say that weather factored into that," Taylor said about Higgins. "Not knowing how this was going to be and how much we're going to be able to throw the ball today. If you're 50-50 on a decision like that with Tee going into a game we had next week, the smart thing to do is just sit him down."

Cincinnati stays firmly atop the AFC North with the win and can add another division victory by beating the Browns on the road next Sunday.

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