Bengals Injury Report: Solid Cincinnati Health Continues as Attention Focuses on Lamar Jackson

The Bengals injury report stayed pretty clean on Thursday.

Cincinnati is battling Baltimore on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and even had their lone player upgrade on the injury status line. Kyle Dugger (quad) went full in Thursday's practice.

No other Bengals popped up on the injury report.

Meanwhile, Baltimore star Lamar Jackson (ankle) went limited again on Thursday after practicing Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 4.

His status is a bit murky, but he did a lot more at practice today and now seems like near-lock to play in the contest. The Ravens should definitely have newly added center Cam Jurgens on the field after he recovered from a concussion. He practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ravens fans are hoping he's snapping to Jackson and not Tyler Huntley on Sunday.

“Lamar [Jackson] was actually able to get a little bit of limited work in today in preparation. So, that’s where that’s at. Again, it’s a day-by-day thing, but he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said about Jackson on Wednesday before commenting on the specific workload. "[I am] not really [going] to get into the specifics of anything with that. I know this, when it’s ready for [Lamar Jackson] to be able to play, from both sides, and we feel like that’s the best thing to do; that’s what we’ll do.”

Minter sounded very confident Jurgens will play. Most of the other notable injured names like Mark Andrews (hand) and Calais Campbell (rest) are dealing with minor problems or just rested on Wednesday. A lot of Ravens upgraded to full showings in practice.

“Yes, Cam [Jurgens]’s doing great," Minter noted. "I think the weekend was really good for him to get past the protocol, and also allow him a lot of time to really, really pick up on things and study. So, again, he’s done a really good job. He’s a veteran. He’s played in a couple of different offensive systems now, which I think I mentioned a while back. [The Eagles] had a system there. Then they learned a new one this year. So, I think he’ll really be in tune and ready to be able to help us this week.”

Check out the full injury report below as Cincinnati tries to capitalize on its pretty great health coming out of the bye week:

Bengals-Ravens Injuries | NFL

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