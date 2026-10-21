Bengals Injury Report: Secondary Piece Working Back to Field, Lamar Jackson's Latest Status Revealed

The Bengals checked one practice box during Ravens week and came out pretty clean on the Wednesday injury report.

Cincinnati had one veteran go limited in Kyle Dugger (quad).

Status Updates

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55), cornerback DJ Turner II (0) and safety Kyle Dugger (29) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) after a catch during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the Ravens side, Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a limited player on Wednesday in his first practice since suffering the injury in Week 4.

Check out the full statuses below:

LIMITED: Dugger (quad)

The Bengals and Ravens are the top two favorites to win the AFC North, and Sunday's winner gets a big leg up in the race.

They don't play again until the New Year's Eve battle in Cincinnati.

"The divisional game is always big, so I think that's our focus right now," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "It's just go on the road, tremendous opportunity to go on the road versus a great team, find a way to get a win, and put yourself in a good position.

"If we don't focus on the details all week, then none of that's going to matter. So I think these guys-they understand that. We've said that over and over again. But I am excited to go on the road. Tremendous opportunity right in front of us. Again, I think when two great teams play each other, it always makes for a fun game. And so look forward to the week of prep and see how we end up on Sunday."

Cincinnati should have its healthiest group of players since Week 1 if no other setbacks or new injuries pop up in the next few days.

Bryan Cook is one of a few impact players who's gotten much healthier across the bye and early part of Week 7.

"Yeah, I think he feels a lot better now," Taylor said about Cook. "Coming off the bye week, moving around today, watching him move around, I think the confidence of being closer to 100% I hate to put a percentage on him, but I think he feels a lot better than he probably did two weeks ago, three weeks ago, and so it's good to get him back closer to full strength."

Cincinnati has another practice on Thursday afternoon. Check out the full report from both teams, including a lot of banged-up names for Baltimore:

Bengals-Ravens Injury Report | NFL

"Lamar was able to get a little bit of limited work in." pic.twitter.com/MnASoWXOdO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 21, 2026

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