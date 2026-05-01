Bengals Landed Potential Impact Maker in Round 7 of NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals entered a very crucial offseason this year. They have a few stars on their roster in the middle of their primes, but the defense has been so bad that they haven't been able to contend for a Super Bowl in a few years.

But the front office has pushed the franchise in the right direction this offseason.

Bengals Trending In The Right Direction After NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals added a trio of impact players in free agency, alongside a few other names. Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen were the big additions. A few weeks after making these deals, the Bengals swung a trade for Dexter Lawrence.

Then, they landed players like Cashius Howell and Tacario Davis in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The defense is trending in the right direction. If the Bengals can have a league-average defense, they should be a contender this season.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently listed Bengals seventh-round pick Landon Robinson, a defensive tackle out of Navy, as a Day 3 pick who could turn heads in Cincinnati.

Landon Robinson Could Emerge As A Steal For The Bengals

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) passes the Liberty Bell trophy off the stage after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"I love what the Bengals did on Day 3 — Connor Lew has down-the-road starting talent; Colbie Young was one of my favorite mid-round receivers; Brian Parker II is a versatile backup; Jack Endries is a dependable pass catcher," Brugler wrote. "But I love to see Robinson get this chance. The Ohio native was a high school linebacker who might be undersized for the interior, but he wins with quickness and relentlessness."

Robinson is undersized, so he was overlooked in the NFL draft, but he has a high motor and refuses to quit. He's very quick and aggressive in the middle of the defensive line, which allows him to win against pass blocking more often than most would think.

Adding him late in the draft was big value for the Bengals. He was expected to go earlier than that, as there was consistent buzz that the Bengals could have their eyes on him before the sixth round.

Having Robinson as rotational depth alongside huge defensive tackles like Lawrence and Allen makes this team better.

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