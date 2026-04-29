Bengals’ 2026 NFL Draft Haul May Be a Franchise-Changer After Value Added

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to make some major upgrades to their defense. They had one of the worst units in the league in 2025, but the front office quickly got to work.

The Bengals added a few impact players in free agency, including Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook. They lost some starters, too, with Trey Hendrickson being the best player to leave town.

The biggest addition the Bengals made was a trade for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, which cost them their first-round pick.

Dexter Lawrence Part Of Bengals Draft Haul

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence was traded to the Bengals for the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so it's important that Bengals fans remember that the superstar defender is technically part of their draft haul.

Without this in mind, it would seem like the Bengals didn't add much in the draft.

Lawrence is a game wrecker on defense. He's one of the better defensive linemen in the game. Adding him at nose tackle for the Bengals is a huge step in the right direction toward turning their defense around. But the players they drafted were also big additions to the team.

Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis recently suggested the Bengals landed excellent value with their 2026 NFL Draft haul.

Bengals Landed Nice Value In 2026 NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals second round pick Cashius Howell speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Bengals didn’t have a first-round draft pick, but they made their mid and late-round picks count," Sharp wrote. "They received tremendous value with their Round 6 and Round 7 picks. Cincinnati took two centers in the 2026 draft, both later than expected. In addition, they added a tight end much later than expected. There were a few reaches earlier in the draft (WR Colbie Young, CB Tacario Davis), but the vast majority of the Bengals selections gave them solid DCOE."

Cashius Howell is a high-risk, high-reward addition. Edge rushers with short arms like his are risky additions, but he's an explosive pass rusher with the ability to quickly take on a huge role in Cincinnati.

Connor Lew was a big addition in the fourth round of the draft. He tore his ACL earlier last season, so he dropped on draft boards, but it's a huge steal for the Bengals. Brian Parker II is another interior offensive lineman who was added much later than his expected draft spot.

The Bengals seemingly had their eyes on defensive tackle Landon Robinson leading up to the draft. He was expected to go before the seventh round, but the Bengals landed a steal with their last pick.

They got quite a lot of solid value throughout the draft.

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