Bengals Make One Waiver Claim Following Cutdown Day, Offensive Tackle Addition

The Bengals have added a new name to the swing tackle battle!

Cincinnati made one waiver claim entering its latest week of practice, adding former Michigan offensive tackle Myles Hinton to the roster.

Hinton got picked 193rd overall (sixth round) in the 2025 draft and has never played an NFL regular season snap. He's logged 213 preseason snaps over the past two seasons, tallying a 64.3 Pro Football Focus grade this season and a 57.7 grade last preseason.

Zac Taylor and the team said goodbye to Cody Ford last week, who had been the fill-in guy for the last two seasons, and Hinton now enters the mix with Javon Foster, who is the likely leader for the position as of this writing.

It's unknown how much the 6-foot-6, 342-pound big fella will factor into this battle, but he marks the only post-cutdown day claim for the Bengals. They did not claim any running backs to add depth at that position. If he can be "consistent" in practice, the 24-year-old may be able to build a case to move up the depth chart throughout the 206 campaign.

Myles Hinton was one of 5 OTs claimed on waivers.



The Bengals did not put in claims on Cameron Williams (Atlanta), Chukwuebuka Godrick (Miami) or Jarrett Kingston (Miami), otherwise they would have received them due to their higher order on the waiver order.



New Orleans, one… — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 31, 2026

“Consistency," Taylor said about what he wants to see from that swing position. "Just trust that the backup tackle is going to go in and win the game, and we want to keep playing the way that we play. You’ve just got to be able to trust through the game. And so, I think there’s probably a competition there.”

The Bengals are back at work on Tuesday afternoon following a few days off; Taylor will address the media before that session.

He liked how the offensive line looked on Friday night.

“Great. Yeah. I didn't feel a lot of pressure back there," Taylor said after the preseason win. "I thought those guys did a good job, mostly four-man rushes, but they did a good job giving him a pocket. We were able to run the ball. What did we have? Two hundred yards or something? They came in the fourth quarter when we had the lead.

"When you're able to grind it out and hit some big ones, as we did there with [Bengals RB] Jamal [Haynes] at the very end, and [Bengals RB] Kendell [Milton] had some good ones, and that's where 200 yards rushing comes from. You got a two-score lead, and you're able to start pounding it, and guys break some big ones. But the linemen are a big part of that as well, so I thought that was great to see the performance from those guys.”

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