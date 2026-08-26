Bengals Offensive Linemen Have Formed Brotherhood Bond

Lifelong friendships form on every NFL team; however, Dalton Risner and Amarius Mims have developed a rare, brother-like bond in a short time.

As soon as Risner hit the field for the Bengals, the offensive line hit a level of play we have not seen in quite some time in Cincinnati. One of the the biggest reasons for that came from the chemistry and friendship he built with rising star right tackle Amarius Mims when he lined up at right guard.

Both Mims and Risner spoke with Dan Hoard about their bond.

"He is like a little brother to me man, I want to see him succeed," Risner said. "What I've found is this is where I wanted to be, you don't have Mims at another place."

Mims then chimed in, saying he and Risner have grown closer on and off the field, and that it has translated into better play.

"We've grown closer, on and off the field man and I'm just thankful for the brotherhood that we have," Mims said of their bond. "To be a good o-line, you gotta be tight."

Both Linemen Showed Their Bond Last Season

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bond between the two was on full display after last season ended for the Bengals when Mims clamored for the front office to re-sign Risner. Mims stated that Risner is one of the best right guards in the league and made a big push for Risner's extension this offseason.

“I feel like he's one of the best right guards in the NFL," Mims said. "I want him back, I want him to be my right guard next year, I won't rest until he is my right guard next year.”

Risner also commented on the relationship, emphasizing his desire to remain on the team and play next to Mims and Ted Karras.

"This is where I want to be, I want to play next to Amarius Mims and Ted Karras, because who wouldn't?" Risner said of his desire to remain in Cincinnati. "I want to play for Zac Taylor, I want to play for Dan Pitcher, I want to play for this organization, I want to be a Cincinnati Bengal."

Luckily for both Risner and Mims, Risner signed a one-year extension to stay in town this season, and they can elevate each other once again. When both were next to each other on the field, the offensive line played the best that it has in arguably a decade for the Bengals.

Amarius Mims Continuing Improvement Next To Risner

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) gets in position to block Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims improved in every statistical category last season with Risner in the fold.

From Weeks 12 through 18 last season, Mims never posted a Pro Football Focus grade below 66.3. His biggest improvement came as a run blocker, where he found better positions to use his athleticism and strength.

Mims has proven to be a great pass blocker and has shown clear signs of further improvement in that area. With Risner back in the fold this season, we should continue to see him ascend further toward becoming an elite tackle in the league.

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