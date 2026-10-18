Bengals' Meeting With Ravens Gets Even Bigger After a Chaotic Week 6

The Cincinnati Bengals had Week 6 off, but that didn't stop the rest of the AFC North from creating absolute chaos.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took an overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Cleveland Browns shocked the Baltimore Ravens with a last second field goal. We live in a world where the Browns lead the AFC North at 4-2, with the Ravens and Steelers also at 4-2, and the Bengals still at 3-2, placing them last.

Yes, the Bengals may be last in the division heading into Week 7, but the outcome of the Browns-Ravens game was exactly what Bengals fans should have been rooting for, and one that makes the Week 7 matchup even more important.

Control Your Fate

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are getting the chance to come into a physical divisional contest fresh, due to the bye week. They will also have the chance to get ahead of the Ravens in the division with a win.

After stumbling in their first division game this season against the Steelers, this meeting with the Ravens was already massive. Now, the Bengals have a chance to put the Ravens behind them in the standings, just before they take on a Tennessee Titans team that just picked up its first win.

Coming out of the bye week on the right foot would be huge for this team's playoff implications. It also could be the start of a winning streak that will keep the rest of the division on their toes.

Time To Create New History

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles in the second quarter of the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Getting a victory in the AFC North is never easy. It's been especially difficult for the Bengals when they've played the Ravens in recent years.

The Bengals are 1-5 in the last three years in the regular season against the Ravens. Want to change the thinking around the league about your team? Then you have to beat the Ravens.

Huge Question

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not the Bengals who are facing an injury at quarterback when these two teams meet on Sunday. (Knock on wood)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the team's last two games after suffering an ankle sprain in the team's Week 4 win over the Titans.

Obviously, Jackson potentially being out is a huge impact on how this game could shake out. But something tells me the Bengals are going to planning for the former MVP to be on the field this Sunday.

The opportunity is here. Are the Bengals capable of answering the Challenge?

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