Joe Burrow had to move a lot more than usual this week and took on some "bumps and bruises" to his ankle, but should be fine. He spoke to the media after a 19-9 win in the rain over New Orleans.

Cincinnati ran for 126 yards and threw for just 141 as the rain dampened all the offensive output for both sides. Burrow's 19 passing attempts marked the fourth lowest in his regular-season career.

Yeah, I don't know really what it is yet. I think it's probably just some bumps and bruises. I'll be all right," Burrow noted about the slight ding. "Sometime towards the end of the game. It's hard to pinpoint when something like that happens."

He ran eight times for 35 yards and a score, while taking six more QB hits. It was a full day of punishment that you don't want to see every week, but it's still great to win differently after falling flat in a similar scenario last week.

"Yeah, we can certainly be better, but I've been happy with how we've performed in the elements the last two weeks. It's been back-to-back grand games and no turnovers," Burrow said about the Bengls latest NFC triumph. "We could have certainly been better in the pass game today, but it was hard at times. Last week, I think we were pretty damn good in the pass game in the elements, so we can certainly be better. But I'm happy with it."

Cincinnati now leads the AFC North by a full game over the Steelers and holds the conference win tiebreaker.

They get another division chance next week against the Browns.

"Yeah, I always tell those guys field goals shouldn't get it done against us. And today it didn't. Last week it did. So we gotta keep getting better on offense, but yeah, we're not giving up touchdowns. You know, we should be tough to beat," Burrow stated.

Cincinnati takes on the Browns in Cleveland next week at 1 p.m. ET. They are 2-1 in the division this season.

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