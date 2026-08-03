Bengals Named Among Top Fits for Free-Agent Linebacker Addition During Training Camp

The Bengals still haven't made any veteran additions to the linebacker room as we enter Week 2 of NFL training camps. NFL.com's staff put together a best-fits list for all of the top remaining names on the market, and Cincinnati got tied to one of those second-level players.

The article named free agent LB Kyle Van Noy as one of the top fits for the Bengals.

Veteran Addition?

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) hugs Chicago Bears tight end Durham Smythe (81) after their game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati has been pretty steadfast about wanting to let its young linebackers work through their growing pains, but options are out there to increase the depth and experience.

"Like the majority of the Ravens defense last year (which was notably playing without Nnamdi Madubuike), Van Noy struggled," the article stated. "His two sacks, 20 tackles and four tackles for loss were all his worst numbers in those categories since 2016. Still, he was a Pro Bowler in 2024 on the strength of a career-best 12.5 sacks. The 35-year-old can still be an asset on third down."

A guy like Bobby Wagner would excite fans a lot more, and he's coming off a solid season on the field (78.6 Pro Football Focus grade), unlike Van Noy (63 PFF grade, lowest since 2023).

It's looking more and more likely that Cincinnati won't add to this position as the days in camp grow, but Wagner and Van Noy are strong candidates to get added if they want to get an extra cushion on the depth chart.

Wagner was not mentioned for the Bengals, but he still makes sense in a vacuum.

"Questioning how much the 36-year-old has left in what should be a Hall of Fame career is fair, but statistically speaking, Wagner wakes up with 100 tackles," the article noted. "He's got 14 seasons under his belt and in each one he's hit triple digits, with 10 straight eclipsing 130. After 162 tackles last season, including 4.5 sacks, there's run left."

Cincinnati has a much better defensive tackle hierarchy playing in front of Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight this coming season compared to last campaign. That, plus Year-2 growth from both, could be enough to never turn these moves into reality.

Alas, the top team in the NFL usually wins a war of attrition each season. It can't hurt to have a great veteran voice in the room, let alone additional impact on the field.

Check out the full fit list here.

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