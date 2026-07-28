'That's Why There's A Salary Cap' - Duke Tobin Comments On Bengals Adding Talent During 2026 Training Camp

It's been a big offseason of roster change for the Bengals, but don't expect many more outside additions the rest of the summer. Director of player personnel Duke Tobin dove into where the team's build sits at Monday's Mock Turtle Soup Luncheon.

It doesn't sound like Cincinnati is searching for more help on the outside, even though linebacker is the glaring weak spot on paper.

The Bengals have $16.72 million in salary cap space right now (16th in NFL), but it would be smart to use a lot of that remaining pie on a contract extension.

“I feel good about our team and where it is at,” Tobin said. “I’m hoping not to have to do a bunch of replacements. That’s not the plan. I can’t predict injuries and needs that arise. We are always looking to improve our team, whether it’s the 90th man, the 84th man, or the 26th man. They are all different price points, but we are always looking to improve our team.

"If there is a guy that is out there that we think is a little better than somebody who is not getting it done for us, we will go ahead and do it. With the restrictions we have in place … there are financial restrictions in this league. That is why there is a salary cap. They exist this year, next year; you have to be cognizant of all of it.”

Roster Basically Set

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin takes questions from the press during the annual season kickoff media day event at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Names like Bobby Okereke and Bobby Wagner are floating around in free agency. Both could be options if the young linebackers aren't clicking with a much-improved defensive front talent base ahead of them.

All eyes are on Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter over the next few weeks to see how well they've improved once the pads come on.

It's a good spot to be for the Bengals. They can get a full gauge of what they need to do at that spot, while having very little need elsewhere. Backup offensive tackle could be bolstered in free agency as well, but Cincinnati seems comfortable with Cody Ford filling in on either side if need be.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher dove into the situation during the afternoon.

“That’s a question we will have a lot better answer to in a month,” Pitcher said to reporters. “The good news is we have a lot of opportunity for guys to go show what they can do.”

All in all, Monday was a very encouraging sign for this roster. It was pretty boring compared to past training camp kickoffs with contract frustration looming large.

"We've got what we need," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about his eighth Bengals team. "With everybody upstairs and ownership and personnel doing an unbelievable job, trying to provide us with the resources to go in. It's on the players and the coaches to go get it done.

"And there's a genuine excitement in the community. I'm in Cincinnati. I'm out and about. The people that I run into, whether I know them or don't, you can feel the genuine excitement for the season."

The practices get rolling on Wednesday morning.

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