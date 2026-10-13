Bengals' Offense Has Finally Found Strength in One Major Weakness

The worst week of the NFL season is the bye week. That's where the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in Week 6.

After a sloppy 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Bengals will have a week to recover and prepare for a major matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Everyone can agree this team has a lot to work on if they want to avoid a 0-2 start in the AFC North. But there are a lot of positives to take away from the first five weeks of the season. One of the biggest positives has actually been the play of the offensive line.

Solid Protection

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) center Ted Karras (64) offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) wait to run out on the filed before playing agains the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Joe Burrow took his first steps on the field as a member of the Bengals, the team has struggled to protect their star quarterback.

Every season, the conversation turns to how the Bengals cannot protect Burrow, and every fan feels that is one of the biggest hurdles holding back this team. Well, that hasn't been the case in 2026.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bengals have a pressure allowed rate of 20.6%, which is fourth best in the league. Only the Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have posted a better percentage.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) walk off the field after a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-1 on the season with a 30-27 loss on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Protecting Burrow is the most important goal for this team every time they step on the field. The Bengals' offensive line has allowed just nine sacks this season. That ties them with the Indianapolis Colts for seventh-best in sacks allowed.

After Sunday's game in Miami, it's clear that the offense is clicking. The Bengals were dominant in the red zone, and Burrow connected with four different targets on touchdown passes in the win. If everyone stays healthy, this offense could reach heights that would even surprise the likes of Burrow and his explosive collection of offensive talent.

However, the defense is another story. For now, just celebrate the wins, and this offensive line is giving the fans something to be proud of. After years of discussion around protecting Burrow, the offensive line is in position to keep the franchise signal-caller upright.

Burrow has thrown for 1,361 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. He has a 71.4% completion percentage, 104.4 QB rating and a 75.3 QBR. He also received a major compliment for his recent play from national NFL analyst Mark Schlereth.

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