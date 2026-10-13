Joe Burrow Gets 'Brady-esque' Praise After Bengals' Week 5 Win

The Cincinnati Bengals entered their early bye week on a high note with a 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Sure, there's plenty to pick at from the Bengals' performance, but earning a win in the NFL should never be overlooked. With all the talk about what needs to be fixed before the team takes the field in two weeks, there's one area that's doing just fine.

That area is the offense, and the guy who leads that unit. Quarterback Joe Burrow was in elite form on Sunday. Fox analyst Mark Schlereth, who called the game, sees a lot of one legendary quarterback in Burrow's game.

All-Time Great

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a conversation about Burrow on The OG Football Show, Schlereth had nothing but praise for the Bengals superstar.

"I spent about three hours watching Joe Burrow type and I walked out and thought to myself, I can see why they never run it," Schlereth said. "He's so Brady-esque in that he's the best scrambler in football that never leaves the pocket. He never escapes out of the back of the pocket. He's always working toward the line of scrimmage, even if it means he's going to take one in the teeth."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays withh a wrapped left half in the third quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. The Bengals improved to 3-2 on the season with a 31-24 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Any time a player is compared to Tom Brady, ears are going to perk up. Brady is arguably the greatest ever to play the game. When someone who has the accolades at the highest level, like Schlereth, says Burrow has the attributes of Brady, it's coming from a strong source.

A lot of the talking coming into the game against the Dolphins was about the Bengals relying too much on their pass game. After throwing 54 passes in Week 4, Burrow had 32 pass attempts in Week 5. The workload was reduced, but the success rate was still high as Burrow completed 23 of those 32 passes and tossed for touchdowns with a QBR of 126.3.

Having a strong run game to back up Burrow is obviously vital. However, this team goes as far as nine can lead them. Seems like a good idea to give him as many opportunities to make a play as the coaching staff can.

Burrow has thrown for 1,361 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. He has a 71.4% completion percentage, 104.4 QB rating and a 75.3 QBR. Check out the full clip below:

"He's Brady-esque"



Mark just was on the call for the Bengals vs Dolphins in Hard Rock and what he saw out of Joe Burrow made him rethink how he would evaluate this offense 😳 pic.twitter.com/501rNvmG1k — The OG Football Show (@OGFootballShow) October 12, 2026

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