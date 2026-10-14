Bengals' Offensive Duo Off to an Explosive Start in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't get a good draw as it pertains to where the bye week landed on the schedule. A bye in Week 6 is brutal for any team.

With so much season left after the bye week, there's no doubt that health is going to play a major role down the stretch. The win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday was a nice way to enter a bye week, but it still felt like the players and coaches knew they left a lot on the table.

There's no time to sulk in the negative, any win is hard to come by in this league and should be celebrated. It's time to highlight the positives, and the Bengals have a dynamic offensive duo that has been one of the best connections in the young season.

Nearly Unstoppable

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) take the field as captains for the coin toss before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On paper and on the field, the Bengals have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. Quarterback Joe Burrow is basically playing with two number one options at wide receiver. While Ja'Marr Chase gets most of the attention, and rightfully so, Tee Higgins is having a monster 2026.

According to Pro Football Focus, Burrow to Higgins has the fifth most receiving yards of a quarter/wide receiver duo in the league.

The only duos ahead of the Bengals stars is Matthew Stafford and Devante Adams, Jordan Love and Christian Watson, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and the dup everyone expected to be at number one, Tyler Shough and Chris Olave.

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higgins had a quiet outing against the Dolphins this past Sunday, but he had a good reason, given that he was dealing with an adductor injury. But before Week 5, Higgins was having the strongest season of any receiver on the team.

With Chase having a monster game in Miami that led to arguably the greatest touchdown reception of his career, it seems this offense is finding its rhythm right before they play a very vital game against the Baltimore Ravens in two weeks.

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense has a lot of things going its way. Burrow's connection with Chase and Higgins is as strong as ever, and the offensive line is playing some of the best football they've played under head coach Zac Taylor.

If we're nitpicking, the run game is going to be the focus as the team goes through the bye week. For now, letting Burrow throw nearly 60 times a game doesn't sound so bad.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.