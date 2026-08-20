Ja'Marr Chase Has Message For Bengals Teammates: 'We Better F****** Protect Joe'

Joe Burrow is the heart of the Bengals' offense and the lifeblood when it comes to their chances to compete this season. Ja'Marr Chase knows this and sent a clear message to the rest of the Bengals offense following the team's joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

"I don’t care what we do, we just better F’ing protect Joe," Chase emphasized at his locker.

The spark of this comment came after a scuffle during the joint practice that saw Joe Burrow in the middle with Bears edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo. Most of the Bengals offense immediately came to their quarterback's aid, including the offensive line.

Burrow later commented on the fight and stated that he has not gotten involved in any practice fight since college and confirmed that he missed those occurrences when asked.

"Probably college, a little bit yeah," Burrow replied with a chuckle when asked if he missed being involved in a fight during practice.

The Offensive Line Must Protect Burrow

Bengals Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass. The Cincinnati Bengals practice during the 2026 preseason on Tuesday August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line has been a consistent talking point throughout Burrow's career, and until the latter half of last season, the unit failed to protect him.

It has not stopped at sacks either. Time and time again, the Bengals' star signal caller has taken cheap shots from defenders well after getting rid of the football.

Dalton Risner pointed out the dedication to better protecting Burrow after re-signing with the team this offseason and emphasized the desire to win this season.

"I want to keep that dude healthy, and I want to go win some serious football games this year," Risner said, referring to Burrow.

Burrow is set to enter the 2026 season with the most consistent offensive line he has had in his career. Amarius Mims exhibited confidence in the team's unit following last season's thrilling win against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

“We hear all the noise. But last night, we showed we can be a good O-line," Mims said.

Chase and the offensive line have the same goal of ensuring Burrow's health throughout the season. If Burrow stays healthy, this team can challenge any team in the league. The last time Burrow remained healthy for a full season, he put up over 4,900 yards and 43 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. He could increase those numbers even further this season with better protection.

Dayo Odeyingbo got hands on Joe Burrow and didn’t let go causing a minor ruckus around the Bengal quarterback. Burrow intercepted on the play on a pass intended for Mike Gesicki. Burrow with six completions on six targets for Tee Higgins, including a red zone touchdown, one… — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 20, 2026

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