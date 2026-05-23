Bengals Predicted to Make Deep Playoff Run in Bold 2026 NFL Prediction

The NFL schedule is set in stone for the 2026 season and the Bengals face one of the easiest projected journeys in the NFL. They boast the third-easiest slate by both win total projections and 2025 opponent record.

It's a big reason why FOX Sports writer Eric Williams has them making a deep playoff run as one of his post-schedule release predictions.

"It’s finally Joe Burrow’s time to shine — again," Williams wrote. "The Cincinnati Bengals have the third-easiest schedule, based on the projected win totals of their opponents. However, the Bengals had one of the easiest schedules last year and still finished 6-11. Of course, Burrow could not stay out of the training room, playing in just eight games in 2025. Cincinnati traded for Joe Flacco to rescue the offense, but the defense couldn't keep up, allowing at least 30 points in serve games. So, in the offseason, the Bengals finally went all in and spent major resources to fix an ailing defense, trading with the New York Giants for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They also signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and edge rusher Boye Mafe, along with safeties Bryan Cook, Kyle Dugger, and Ja’Sir Taylor in free agency. The Bengals added defensive linemen Cashius Howell and Landon Robinson, along with cornerback Tacario Davis, in the draft. So, the defense should be much better than No. 31 in total defense, which is where the Bengals finished last season.

"Along with that, the Bengals' three other AFC North rivals all have new head coaches (Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jesse Minter, Baltimore Ravens; Todd Monken, Cleveland Browns). In all, the Bengals play nine games against teams with head coaches leading them for the first time this season (the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and Tennessee Titans are the others). Cincinnati has the advantage of most continuity in the division, including all 11 players returning for one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and one of the top quarterbacks in the league when healthy in Burrow. If the LSU product can stay upright, it’s the Bengals best shot at reaching the Super Bowl since Burrow led them there after the 2021 season. If not, the Bengals have an experienced backup with a Super Bowl ring in Flacco."

Primed To Rise

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1405 | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati is in a great position to retake the AFC North for the first time since the 2022 season and post a similar record to that of the 12-4 team (the Buffalo game was cancelled). The defensive front has been bolstered with star power and depth, allowing it to play under the leadership of Dexter Lawrence, B.J. Hill, and Jonathan Allen.

It's really all about health. If Joe Burrow and the offense stay relatively clean there, along with decent injury luck on defense, then there's no reason to believe the Bengals won't rise from the NFL's defensive basement after spending big this offseason.

They only have $7.1 million in salary cap space after all the big additions this spring (third-lowest in the NFL, 11th in total cash spending after being 22nd in 2025).

The Bengals organization is pushing in chips to make this bold prediction a reality.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.