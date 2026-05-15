NFL Insider Explains Why Bengals Have Clear Path Back to AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals' schedule for the 2026 season has finally been released.

The Bengals have a favorable schedule, and they should be able to finish the season well above .500. If they can stay healthy, their goal should be the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins form one of the best offensive trios in the league, and it should help propel them back to the postseason this year.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently evaluated the Bengals' schedule after the league's schedule release and suggested that it wasn't an overreaction to assume they would make it back to the AFC Championship game this season.

Bengals Have A Chance To Make It Back To The AFC Championship

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is pursued by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Only four of their games are against teams that had winning records last season—the Texans, the Jaguars and two against the Steelers," Graziano wrote. "The defense should be better, given all of the moves the Bengals have made there, and each of the other three teams in their division is in a transition phase with a new head coach.

"The defending-division-champion Steelers don't even know yet whether 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers is coming back or whether they have to go with some combination of Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar at quarterback. There is a major opportunity here for the Bengals, as they've fielded a championship-caliber offense every year Burrow has stayed healthy. They just need the other side of the ball to start chipping in again."

The Bengals have a real shot to win the division this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers have question marks all over their roster, but the question mark at quarterback is the biggest problem. The Cleveland Browns are one of the worst teams in the league. The only competition for the division, barring a huge season from the Steelers, is Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals' defense is one of the most improved units of the offseason. The only reasons they haven't found playoff success over the last few seasons are their putrid defense and the crushing injuries.

With an improved defense, a healthy Burrow, and a decently easy schedule, the Bengals are in the prime position to head back to the playoffs and beyond.

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