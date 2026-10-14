Bengals' Prized Offseason Acquisitions Already Paying Major Dividends

Bye weeks can move rather slowly. However, there's plenty to discuss when it comes to the 2026 edition of the Cincinnati Bengals.

First off, the pass game is looking exactly like everyone had hoped. It's early, but Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins are one of the top quarterback/wide receiver duos in the league. Then, you have the major upgrades to the defensive line.

It's only been five weeks, but Dexter Lawrence has already proven that he is still one of the strongest anchors on a defensive line in the league. One stat from Pro Football Focus even backs that up.

No Runs Allowed

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gestures during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PFF has revealed that the Bengals have the highest defensive stuff rate in the NFL, at 30%. Rounding out the top five is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and the Green Bay Packers.

The Bengals are getting everything they wanted and more with the addition of Lawrence. PFF has Lawrence graded as the third best defensive tackle in the NFL. That overall grade includes the fourth best grade in pass rush at 82.4 and the 10th-best rush grade at 72.8.

Lawrence has given opposing offenses fits all season long, but it's not just him who is reaping the benefits of being a part of this defensive line.

It Takes A Village

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' strong interior defensive line is opening doors for the pass rusher. Boye Mafe, who was another offseason acquisition, is having a strong start to his 2026 campaign.

Mafe has recorded three sacks and one forced fumble in five games. Mafe currently ranks as the 12th-best edge rusher in the league, according to PFF.

With a lot of the talk regarding the defense being about the weakness at linebacker and some struggles in the secondary, so far this season, the defensive line has been elite.

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pass game is rolling, the defensive line is playing some of the best football in the NFL, and even the offensive line has elevated its game. The Bengals are so close to getting it all together.

Having an early bye week can be a rough draw for a lot of teams. However, this season, it may have just come at the right time for the Bengals. This team is potentially on the cusp of finding greatness. Now, they will have a full week to dissect the issues in the running game and some areas on the defensive side before they play in an all important matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

When the Bengals do take the field against the Ravens in two weeks, you'd best believe their AFC North rivals already have some concerns about the defensive line they will be seeing.

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