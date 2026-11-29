The Bengals beat the Saints 19-9 on Sunday to improve to 8-3 on the season. The game was played in a driving rain storm and even though it wasn't pretty, Cincinnati won to maintain sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati is 8-3 on the year, which is tied for the second-best record in the AFC. Here are our postgame takeaways:

Bengals Defense

Bengals Boye Mafe (53) chases down Saints Tyler Shough (6) during their game against the Saints at Paycor Stadium on Sunday November 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals defense bent, but they didn't break. Al Golden's crew forced four turnovers on downs, including a crucial 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line on the Saints opening possession. They also had multiple goal-line stands.

They held the Saints scoreless in the first half, with Bryan Cook capping things off with an interception as time expired in the second quarter—his first of the season.

DJ Turner led the team with eight tackles. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Dax Hill weren't far behind with six tackles apiece. Hill also had four passes defensed and Knight had two tackles for loss. Cook finished with five tackles and two pass breakups, along with the interception. Cook also had a key tackle on Travis Etienne Jr. on the one-yard line. Instead of giving up a touchdown, the Bengals held the Saints to a field goal early in the third quarter to maintain a 9-3 lead.

Boye Mafe had two sacks. He has a career-high 11.5 sacks on the season, including five in the past two games.

Joe Burrow and the Offense

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. The Bengals led 9-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals didn't need Joe Burrow to be Superman on Sunday. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown. The weather certainly played a role in how Cincinnati approached the game. Their defense not giving up a touchdown for the first 59 minutes of the game also helped.

The Bengals moved the ball well and scored on three of their first five possessions. They would've scored on a fourth, but opted to pass on a short field goal attempt to go for it on 4th-and-4. Ultimately, the Bengals scored on four possessions and only punted twice when the game was hanging in the balance.

Ja'Marr Chase finished with just one catch for 15 yards. Rookie tight end Jack Endries led the team with three catches for 45 yards, including a 31-yard gain. Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young had a touchdown catch for the second-straight week. A one-yard score from Burrow that gave the Bengals a 19-3 fourth quarter lead.

The Bengals' rushing attack built a little momentum as the game went on. Samaje Perine led the way with 13 carries for 62 yards. Chase Brown had 11 attempts for 24 yards and Burrow finished with six attempts for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Money Mac

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) lines up to kick a field goal in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. The Bengals led 9-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Evan McPherson missed an extra point following the Bengals' touchdown on the opening possession of the game. He followed that up with one of his best kicks of the season.

McPherson gave the Bengals a 9-0 lead when he kicked a 54-yard field goal in the driving rain late in the second quarter. The kick gave the Bengals some much needed breathing room after they failed to convert on fourth down on their previous possession.

McPherson is a weapon and has arguably been the best kicker in the NFL this season.

Andrei Iosivas Returns

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is inactive, smiles after a play by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) over the New Orleans Saints at Paycor Stadium on Nov. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tee Higgins was out, but Andrei Iosivas was back. He was active for the first time since Week 2 after undergoing thumb surgery. He had two catches for 51-yards, including a 43-yarder on the opening drive of the game.

Iosivas also caught a touchdown, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. Burrow ran it in for a touchdown two plays later to give Cincinnati a 6-0 lead.

No Time For Tee

Injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) walks to the sideline in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. The Bengals led 9-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tee Higgins was inactive on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. He was listed as questionable for the game and head coach Zac Taylor downplayed the injury on Friday, but clearly it was enough to sideline the star receiver.

Higgins played in every game this season up until Sunday. It's unclear if he'll be able to play in Week 13, but he's obviously a big part of the Bengals' offense.

Up Next

The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. ET. The Browns enter Week 12 with a 6-4 record. They play the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.