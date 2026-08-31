Bengals Ranked Outside Top 10 in CBS Sports' 2026 NFL Roster Rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2026 NFL season with one of the NFL's most talented offenses and legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

One recent prominent ranking, however, believes that questions on the other side of the ball keep Cincinnati from being among the league's elite rosters.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani and Tyler Sullivan ranked the Bengals No. 12 in their assessment of the NFL's top 16 rosters. Cincinnati finished one spot behind the Kansas City Chiefs and one spot ahead of the Dallas Cowboys.

Elite Offense Carries the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals offensive huddle as they face the Baltimore Ravens Sunday October 6, 2024 at Payor Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dajani and Sullivan identified the Bengals' quarterback room as the team's greatest strength and the linebacker room as its greatest weakness. The team's revamped pass rush was identified as the roster's most significant question heading into the season.

CBS had especially high praise for Burrow and veteran backup Joe Flacco:

“The Cincinnati Bengals have arguably the best quarterback room in the NFL," Dajani and Sullivan wrote.

Burrow ranks among the NFL's top five QBs in completion percentage, passing yards per game, and touchdown-to-interception ratio. His 34.7 average touchdown passes over 17 games are also the second-most in league history, behind Patrick Mahomes.

As for Flacco, he gives Cincinnati an experienced option behind Burrow, who has dealt with injuries. In his second start for the Bengals last season, the 41-year-old threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The QB position is only part of the Bengals' offensive appeal. Burrow is again surrounded by Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and one of the deepest collections of receiving weapons in football.

Defensive Questions Limit Cincinnati’s Ranking

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) walks off the field after the victory over the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Cincinnati's elite offense is dragged down by questions about a defense that struggled in 2025.

As for linebacker being labeled the team's weakest position group, Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter each recorded 106 tackles as rookies, but their inexperience was evident at times during the season.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden remains confident that the difficult lessons they learned will accelerate their development.

“You guys know how I feel about them—love them. I stood on the table for them,” Golden said earlier this month

Knight added three sacks, seven passes defended, and two interceptions during his rookie campaign. Carter finished with four passes defended and an interception while assuming increased responsibility within Golden's defense.

The pass rush is more uncertain, though, following Trey Hendrickson's departure.

“We could put the entire ‘defense’ here, but the pass rush stands out," Dajani and Sullivan wrote.

Myles Murphy and Boye Mafe are currently listed as starters, with Shemar Stewart and Cashius Howell expected to receive opportunities in the rotation. Murphy, Stewart, and Mafe have combined for 29.5 career sacks.

Hendrickson recorded 39 sacks over his final three seasons with Cincinnati. The Bengals don't necessarily need a single player to replace all of that production, but they'll need consistent contributions from several members of the revamped group.

The Bengals have enough offensive talent to outperform their No. 12 ranking. Whether they climb into the NFL's elite tier will depend on their young linebackers and a new-look pass rush proving that last season's defensive problems are behind them.

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