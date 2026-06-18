Bengals Receive Major Praise From NFL Executives for Dexter Lawrence Trade

It's no secret that one of the boldest moves of the 2026 NFL offseason was the Cincinnati Bengals trading for star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence — and the early reaction from league personnel is positive.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided additional context on Cincinnati's pursuit of Lawrence, explaining that the Bengals weren't guaranteed to land their desired defensive player with the No. 10 pick in April's NFL Draft. Once Lawrence's trade request from the New York Giants became public, Cincinnati moved aggressively to acquire the star defensive lineman.

The deal required a major investment, but some league evaluators believe the Bengals made the right call. Fowler wrote that one AFC executive noted that teams have given up far more in the past for less-talented players.

Bengals Receive Well-Deserved Praise for Lawrence Trade

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) unwraps his fingers during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The financial side of the deal also makes it easier to understand. After extending Lawrence's contract, Cincinnati is now on the hook for just $70 million over the next three years. It's a significant sum, but Fowler noted that it's relatively affordable for a player of Lawrence's caliber.

Then, there are the comparisons to Cincinnati's previous situation with Trey Hendrickson, who is now with the Ravens in Baltimore.

“Cincinnati wasn't getting close to that kind of deal with Trey Hendrickson [now with the Ravens], and here they get a premier defensive tackle, which you can build a defense around,” an AFC executive told Fowler.

Rather than an unexpected big-splash move, league executives appear to be viewing it as a pivot from a contract standoff with an edge rusher to a younger, more foundational piece in the middle of the defensive line. It's the biggest reason the move has earned so much praise — and for a team trying to maximize Joe Burrow's championship window, it's the type of move that matters. Cincinnati needed a defensive star who could help reshape the interior while the team was all in on winning now.

The bottom line: proven, elite defensive tackles rarely become available for trade. The Bengals finding a way to land one instead of waiting for the draft board to fall perfectly is a move a contender is expected to make.

The move brought hope and belief to a team that is expecting to contend for a Super Bowl this season.

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