NFL.com's Bucky Brooks dropped an offseason game-changer for each division heading into the opening of training camps this week, and the Bengals took his AFC North slot.

He sees the trade for Dexter Lawrence shaking up the hierarchy for one of the toughest divisions to win in sports.

"The Bengals' abysmal defense has wasted some of Joe Burrow's prime, but the arrival of Lawrence could lead to a resurgence in Cincinnati," Brooks wrote. "'Sexy Dexy' didn't come cheap -- the Bengals gave the Giants the No. 10 overall pick in April's draft -- but the 6-foot-5, 350-pounder is a rare find as a monstrous run defender with pass-rush skills. Despite a disappointing 2025 that saw him register career lows in tackles (31), sacks (0.5) and QB hits (8), Lawrence still strikes me as a true game-wrecker when he is fit and focused.

"As a commanding presence who attracts double teams and extra attention, the three-time Pro Bowler should help the Bengals' edge rushers find more sack opportunities against 1-on-1 matchups on the outside. Most importantly, Lawrence should squash opponents' ground games and eliminate the keep-away tactics used to keep Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown on the sidelines. Given more chances to score by a defense that can actually get off the field, Cincy's offense should re-emerge as a potent unit, allowing the Bengals to end a three-year postseason drought."

Cincinnati is hoping Lawrence is the skeleton key that unlocks the whole defense and, in turn, takes pressure off Burrow's offense.

There has been zero indication that Lawrence is going to keep falling off this season and stop being a very good player. He's been healthy all offseason, is only 28 years old, and has all the motivation to play the best football of his career as a member of a contender for the first time this decade.

Add in the fact that Cincinnati has no dead cap liabilities with his contract, and the ball is in Lawrence's court to perform right away.

Check out the full piece from Brooks here.

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