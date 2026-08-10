Bengals Rookie Gaining National Attention During 2026 Training Camp

The Bengals prioritized the defensive line this offseason above any other unit on the team. The addition of Dexter Lawrence is the biggest difference in the room compared to last season; however, the team's other additions have begun to turn heads in the national media.

Senior NFL Writer Albert Breer unveiled his takeaways from Bengals training camp, and highlighted the improvement of the defensive line. Breer noted Lawrence's impact on the defense as a whole, but he emphasized how critical the addition of Cashius Howell has been.

Breer pointed out Howell's dominance in camp so far and the team's overall thoughts when they drafted the Texas A&M standout in the second round.

"Rookie Cashius Howell would’ve been in a clump of players the Bengals discussed if they hadn’t traded the No. 10 pick," Breer reflected on the Bengals rookie. "So getting the Texas A&M rusher in the second round was seen internally as a coup. He’s been a monster in camp thus far, bringing the speed and explosiveness he flashed in college, and more strength than some expected."

Other Defensive Linemen Praised

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Boye Mafe (53) stands during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Howell has not been the only addition in the Bengals' defensive line room to emerge, as Breer notably pointed to Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen's leadership contributions. When it comes to Shemar Stewart, Breer said that while his injury is unfortunate given the reps he needs, his talent level is still high.

"Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen have added leadership," Breer said of the veteran linemen. "Shemar Stewart is out the next few weeks, which is tough because he needs them for his own development, but the talent there is clear."

Breer finished his thoughts on the Bengals' defensive line by highlighting the depth of experienced linemen in T.J. Slaton and B.J. Hill, exclaiming his excitement about the unit.

"Myles Murphy has had a nice camp," Breer said of Murphy. "T.J. Slaton and B.J. Hill are back, and bring a lot of experience inside. There’s just a lot to like here."

The defensive line is finally a strength for the Bengals once more, and the talent available behind Lawrence has become much more apparent throughout training camp. This unit is a vital piece this season as Joe Burrow and company try to bring the city of Cincinnati its first Super Bowl win.

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