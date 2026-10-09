Bengals Safety 'Very Hopeful' to Play Sunday at Dolphins

The Bengals' secondary could get back one of its most important players on Sunday against the Dolphins. Bryan Cook practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, an improvement from Wednesday, when he did not practice at all.

Cook confirmed after practice that, while recovering from his ankle injury has been frustrating, he is very hopeful he will be back on the field against the Dolphins this week.

"Kind of frustrating, but I'm trying to figure it out," Cook said at his locker. "Very hopeful, I'm trying to do everything I can to be out there."

Cook followed this up by emphasizing how much the defense depends on him in certain areas. He also said that he could have corrected mistakes before they happened.

"They depend on me in certain aspects, some things that on the field like 'this person made a mistake' but I feel like me not being out there can hurt," Cook said. "I can help to a certain extent like certain plays that may have been a mistake, I feel like I could have been out there and said something to correct it before that play even happened."

Health First

Cincinnati Bengals safety Bryan Cook (6) walks the sideline in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cook emphasized that while he badly wants to get back on the field, he will make sure he is healthy first to avoid hurting his teammates and harming the defense's performance.

“You know how much I love my teammates, and I want to be playing but I can’t be selfish in that aspect, But at the same time, I feel if I'm not being who they need me to be on the team, on the field, I'm hurting my teammates," Cook said. "So I never let that happen. It's always team first at the end of the day. So if I can be what I need to be for my team, I'll be out there, and if I feel like I'm giving them less than myself, I’ll never let that happen. It’s always team-first at the end of the day.”

Last week, the team elevated Russ Yeast from the practice squad to rotate with PJ Jules at safety, opposite Jordan Battle.

Both played admirably, and we could see them again this week. Cook practicing is a great sign for his immediate availability; however, with the bye week looming, Zac Taylor and the coaches could choose to let him continue healing this week.

Bryan Cook: “You know how much I love my teammates, and I want to be playing but I can’t be selfish in that aspect. But at the same time, I feel if I'm not being who they need me to be on the team, on the field, I'm hurting my teammates. So I never let that happen. It's always… pic.twitter.com/z5ig9YyHPt — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 8, 2026

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