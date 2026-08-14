Bengals Secondary Stars Ranked Among Top 20 Players at Their Positions

The Pro Football Focus team dropped its 2026 secondary positional rankings recently, and two Bengals cracked the top 32 at their respective spots.

One is a homegrown pick in DJ Turner II, and the other is a brand-new Bengals player but a Cincinnati native in Bryan Cook.

Up The Ranks

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) exits the player tunnel during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turner checked in at No. 17 among cornerbacks after his strong 2025 season that resulted in the league's third-most pass breakups (18 according to ESPN).

"Turner produced a breakout season in 2025 that saw him rank seventh among qualified cornerbacks with a 78.1 PFF coverage grade," Dalton Wasserman wrote. "His ball skills were on display, as he racked up 13 pass breakups, tied for second-most in the NFL during the regular season. While his run defense lags a bit behind, Turner’s coverage prowess is now a core component of Cincinnati’s defensive success."

The fourth-year player has looked every bit of a top-20 cornerback this training camp.

Cook is making plays as well, bringing a championship pedigree to the Bengals as a two-time Super Bowl winner.

He is ranked 11th among safeties on PFF's list.

"After three mediocre seasons in Kansas City, Cook broke out in earnest last year with an 83.3 overall PFF grade," Bradley Locker wrote. "His 83.0 PFF coverage grade was the third-highest at the position, and he also slotted 12th in PFF run-defense grade (79.7) while missing only 5.7% of his tackle attempts. Now on the Bengals, Cook looks to revamp a Cincinnati defense that desperately seeks more playmaking in the second and third levels."

Cincinnati has other candidates that could crack these lists next year. Dax Hill is playing strong football recently and could easily post a top-32 CB season as he fully plays on the outside this coming fall.

Jordan Battle is in the same boat entering his fourth NFL season. The Alabama product burst onto the scene with an 82.5 PFF grade in his rookie season but has fallen off with 53.1 and 61.5 grades in the past two years.

All the added talent around these two should put them in better spots to rise. Check out the safety ranking here and the cornerback ranking here.

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