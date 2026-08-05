'Going To Cause Some Mistakes' - Bengals Stars Feeling Defensive Change Sparked by 2026 Offseason Additions

Cincinnati's new-look defense has been the talk of 2026 training camp so far as the whole group looks to take a big leap forward from last season. The influence of marquee additions at separate levels like Dexter Lawrence II and Bryan Cook may be enough to flip the script in 2026.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is feeling that heat more than he has in camps past.

Defense Rising

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap from center Ted Karras (64) during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big fella in the middle is a big reason why. He discussed Lawrence's influence on play structure and execution with CBS Sports' Evan Washburn.

"I was talking the other day," Burrow said on CBS Sports Network. "I threw an interception on one of the first days, and I was saying Dex is just so big. He makes throwing over the middle a little more difficult, just because of how big and imposing he is. You have to slide right, slide left, just to be able to see around him, and that's going to cause some mistakes."

Cincinnati nearly got Burrow again with a DJ Turner II tipped ball on Monday. On Wednesday, Cook snagged a pick off the MVP-level talent.

Both sides seem like they are giving the other side their best competition back-and-forth in years. Giving the most-accurate quarterback in NFL history trouble like this is a great sign.

The offense is getting its punches in too. Dax Hill is loving the brewing fire, and Cook has been a key factor in the noise.

"Just his experience," Hill said about Cook's biggest impact thus far. "He's been here like five years in the league, so I feel like he's had the experience in Kansas City, and bringing that over here, I feel like that just raises the level of our play, his play. So I feel like he's been great for us so far."

Hill, 25, is about to hit the prime years of his NFL career. The next few months could be a major breakout period for both him and Turner on opposite sides of the boundary.

Brick by brick, this unit is building up to try and match the offensive results this decade.

"Setting the tone for the season, I think right now is a cornerstone for the season," Hill said about the top goal for the defense in these first two weeks. "Establishing each position group. I feel like you have to figure out what you want to live by, stand by every day, and not differentiate from that. So I think it's just having one common goal starting in your position group, and then coming together as one unit, and living by that. So I feel like we've been doing a great job of that. Obviously, we still have new guys. I just feel like we all have to keep establishing it. But I feel like we're on a good track."

The tone is getting hammered out more this week before the team ramps up game preparation for the preseason opener next weekend.

"Dex is just so big, he makes throwing over the middle a little more difficult."



Joe Burrow has had to adjust to the addition of Dexter Lawrence on the Bengals' D-line 😂



🎤: @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/mOzDifZHq4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 3, 2026

“I feel like we’ve been very consistent.” Dax Hill on the defense to start camp against Joe Burrow and the offense. pic.twitter.com/Vzy4vTw8Lr — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 3, 2026

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