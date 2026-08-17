'One of the Most Competitive Camps' - Dexter Lawrence Praises Bengals Offensive Line

Dexter Lawrence has been making plays all across Bengals training camp so far, but don't tell him it's a bad look for the offensive line. He sat down with Kay Adams on Up & Adams last week, noting the impact is more a reflection on him rather than Cincinnati's protection group.

Lawrence, 28, played his first live game action as a Bengal last Thursday night.

Impact All Over

Bengals Dexter Lawrence (97) during practice. The Bengals continue their training camp on Tuesday August 11, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He's been in the backfield plenty over the past two weeks

"I don't think it has much to do with them, more than the pressure that I'm applying," Lawrence said to Adams. "I think it's been one of the most competitive camps I've been a part of. Honestly, I'm going through my process, but I'm learning how to get through the double teams that they send, or work on where my hands need to be on certain blocks, and I'm just thinking more about making one less mistake, making one less error in my game. So it's been fun."

After a whirlwind offseason, Lawrence is settled in Cincinnati and has never once appeared frazzled or frustrated with the trade that sent him from New York (his only NFL home to date) to the Queen City.

He's been taking on a full diet of reps all camp and is putting a couple injury-impacted seasons behind him.

"I have joy in all moments," Lawrence noted. "I know I'm where I'm supposed to be when I'm supposed to be there. I'm not shook. I'm a straight-line guy. I know my purpose. I think, with that situation, it kind of happened the way it happened.

"I'm glad that I went through all the stages that I did over there, and it's helped me become who I am today. So I think this version of me is grown and wise and just knowledgeable about who I want to present myself as and who I want to be on the field and who I want to be to my teammates."

Check out the full conversation with Adams below:

For all those people saying "Dexter Lawrence having a dominant camp exposes how bad the Bengals O-Line is."



Here's what the star DT has to say about that:@Bengals | @agentdexy97 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/MtdRBD8dPu — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 11, 2026

“I’m where I’m supposed to be.”



Dexter Lawrence has no doubts about where he is now 💪@Bengals | @agentdexy97 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/7ffgYLg8Ha — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 11, 2026

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