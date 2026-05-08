Former NFL Scout Makes Bold Proclamation About Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

For the past several years, the narrative in Cincinnati has centered on what the Bengals lacked — or on the unfortunate run of injuries the team has dealt with. Whether it was a consistent pass rush, protection for Joe Burrow, or an interior presence that could anchor a top-tier defense, there was always something.

Bengals de facto general manager Duke Tobin and the Bengals' front office aimed to eliminate any potential holes on the team's roster this offseason, and it appears they have done so, preparing the team to compete at a high level.

Now, if the season doesn't go as planned — and the roster stays healthy — the blame could fall solely on Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, according to NFL analyst and former scout John Middlekauff.

The 2026 Bengals Offseason: A Massive Defensive Overhaul

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest change the Bengals made this offseason was their investment in the trenches. Finalizing a blockbuster trade to acquire All-Pro defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was the headliner, but the team also signed defensive lineman Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $25 million contract.

On the edge, the Bengals wrapped up their offseason by signing free-agent pass-rusher Boye Mafe and selecting former Texas A&M pass-rusher Cashius Howell in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Both Mafe and Howell will join 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart, who has shown freakish athleticism.

"The Bengals' front office should be commended," Middlekauf said. "Over the course of the last 18 months, they’ve done a lot for the defense. We can argue over the Stewart pick, but they invested in a freak athlete in the top 20 to rush the passer, and then they doubled down on it this year.

"They traded for Dexter Lawrence (and drafted Howell)... who I think is a much better player than Shemar Stewart, but physically, is a little different. So, they’ve invested two really high picks in pass rushers to go along with Dexter Lawrence, an All-Pro."

By making significant additions to their defense, the Bengals' front office has eliminated the talent gap that was evident in 2025. With an offense that features one of the league's elite trios in Burrow, Chase, and Higgins, Middlekauf argued, there's no one else to blame if things go south except Taylor and the coaching staff.

"They've given him everything he needs on offense," Middlekauf said. "I think all the pressure this year is on the coaching staff. Zac Taylor’s clearly been on thin ice a little bit in general, and now I think the pressure is on him and his defensive staff."

Check out Middlekauf's full comments below:

Have the Bengals done ENOUGH around Joe Burrow?@JohnMiddlekauff gives credit to the Bengals front office for investing heavily in the defense & says the pressure is now on HC Zac Taylor entering this season. pic.twitter.com/M2JugDVQiY — 3 & OUT with John Middlekauff (@3andout_pod) May 6, 2026

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