Cincinnati Bengals Sign Large Chunk of 2026 Class Ahead of Rookie Minicamp, Two Names Unsigned

The Bengals signed a large chunk of their rookie class on Friday morning ahead of the start of rookie minicamp this weekend. All picks and college free agents are now in the fold, outside of the top two selections in defensive end Cashius Howell and third-round pick Tacario Davis.

It's a big weekend of new experiences for this crew as they start to get fully acclimated to life in the NFL.

New Names

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Colbie Young (WO46) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is thrilled with how the draft process and free agency played out.

"I don't think there is any way you could have predicted it would get us to the point where we are right now. I mean, that's hard to predict, but you're right. We did it every way, whether it was early in free agency, whether it was a release for a guy we loved, whether it was a trade, draft — I'm really excited about the group we've acquired," Taylor said after the draft. "Sometimes you get caught up so much in the moment of the offseason and free agency, and the angst of it all, but a lot of our best years have happened similarly to this, where a guy (Dexter Lawrence) just comes at you at a time you really didn't expect it to happen.

"I can think of Vonn Bell, who kind of came to us later in the free agency period, and what a huge boost to our defense that was over the time he was here. It happens in a lot of different ways, and this is what happened this year. I'm just really happy with the work that was done upstairs and the guys that they gave us to work with."

Check out the full list of signed picks and 10 free agents:

--C Connor Lew

--WR Colbie Young

--OT Brian Parker II

--TE Jack Endries

--DT Landon Robinson.

--G Liam Brown; 6-5, 307; Montana; Beaverton, Ore.

--HB Kentrel Bullock; 5-10, 204; South Alabama; Columbia, Miss.

--LB Jack Dingle; 6-4, 235; Cincinnati; Louisville, Ky.

--LB Eric Gentry; 6-7, 221; Southern California; Philadelphia, Pa.

--HB Jamal Haynes; 5-7, 195; Georgia Tech; Loganville, Ga.

--OT Christian Jones; 6-9, 345; San Diego State; Avila Beach, Calif.

--TE Josh Kattus; 6-4, 245; Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio

--OT Corey Robinson II; 6-5, 311; Arkansas; Roswell, Ga.

--WR Noah Thomas; 6-5, 203; Georgia; Pearland, Texas

--CB Ceyair Wright; 6-0, 185; Nebraska; Los Angeles, Calif.

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