Bengals Standard Betting Underdogs Against Ravens in First 2026 Season Matchup

The Bengals are back at it in Week 7 after a rare early bye week for the franchise. Cincinnati travels to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the most important game of the season so far.

The Bengals are three-point betting underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the point total is set at 50.5 overall. Cincinnati is +124 on the moneyline, and the Ravens are -148.

All of this amid Lamar Jackson's ongoing injury battle with an ankle issue that's kept him out of the past two games. Baltimore just lost to Cleveland on Sunday to tighten the division at 4-2 among the North's top teams.

Cincinnati has to win on Sunday to stay out of the AFC North basement.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter noted Jackson is day-to-day with the ankle. His playing status will change these betting numbers by Sunday.

"Yeah, I think it's definitely day to day. I think a lot of times those things right when they happen, you're not sure. And as you gather information, you look at stuff. But again, like to Lamar's credit, he's working his butt off. He's doing everything he can to be out here. And when he's able to be, then he will," Minter said about Jackson's progress last week.

Tyler Huntley is set to start against Cincinnati if Jackson can't get out there. Sunday is massive for the Bengals; starting 0-2 in the AFC North would make every top goal this season very hard to achieve.

The team is coming off a 31-24 Week 5 win over Miami that left a rough taste in plenty of mouths.

"Trust me, I'm not going to sit here - we got to win games in this league, and we've all sat in this room and seen some get away from us. We won the game, and I'm excited about that," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the victory. "We did some good things. There are some positive things we did, but there are also some things that we don't turn the ball over in the red zone, like that: the kickoff, the PAT, the field goal. Those are things that we're better than that, and we got to clean that up."

Cincinnati takes on Baltimore at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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