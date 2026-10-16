Ravens Star Quarterback Lamar Jackson Carrying Injury Into Bengals Game Week

The Bengals may not be facing Lamar Jackson next week.

The Ravens star quarterback injured his ankle in the team's Week 4 win over Tennessee, and he has not practiced in any session since then, with the Bengals up next in Week 7. He is not playing in Week 6 when the Ravens suit up in a couple of days.

“It’s Wednesday. There’s a lot of time between now and Sunday,” Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said last week. “To Lamar’s credit, he’s getting a lot of treatment and doing things. There’ll be a point later in the week where we’ll kinda figure out where it’s at ... When he’s ready to play, he’ll be ready to play.”

It would be a massive loss for Baltimore, which has dominated Cincinnati in Jackson starts. The team is 11-3 against Cincinnati when Jackson is on the field.

He's been lights out, with 7.9 yards per attempt, 24 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 101.9 passer rating in those games. Whether it's Jackson or Tyler Huntley out there next week, Cincinnati is aiming to be ready.

Zac Taylor is hoping to have as many healthy players as possible after Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins gutted through injury in Miami.

"Hats off to them. They wanted to play, and Ja'Marr had to clear protocol on Saturday," Taylor said about the duo. "His mindset all along was, 'I'm playing." Now I hadn't seen him on the field enough to know. I appreciate him saying that, but I need to see him do it in practice, and he did. For those guys to go out there and make plays that they did for us is a big time. I don't ever question that.

"Those guys have been here seven years, six years, and they show up for us every chance they get. We have leaders and great players like that on our team. It sets the tone for everybody else when those guys are playing through injuries and doing everything they can to come down here and play in Miami before bye week. They could easily say, give me a week off, we'll get the bye week, and we'll come back for the divisional game, but they didn't want to do that."

Cincinnati battles the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday.

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