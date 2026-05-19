Bengals Star Joe Burrow Primed for Massive Campaign Across 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals will only go as far as their superstar quarterback, Joe Burrow, takes them.

Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since he was drafted by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow has led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance, but not much since then.

This year, Burrow is in the perfect spot to take the Bengals to the next level after the front office added to the defense in the offseason.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently predicted Burrow would lead the league in passing touchdowns this season after he threw 17 touchdowns in eight games last season.

Joe Burrow Positioned To Dominate This Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The 2025 season was a massive disappointment for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals," Davenport wrote. "The quarterback played in just eight games due to a toe injury and threw for a career-low 1,809 yards. He was back on the practice field for the first round of voluntary workouts this year, and head coach Zac Taylor told reporters the 29-year-old is raring to go.

"We have already seen Burrow put up some gaudy numbers when healthy—a feat that isn't all that Herculean when you have arguably the NFL's best receiver in Ja'Marr Chase and another pass-catcher in Tee Higgins who would be the WR1 on multiple teams. In 2024, Burrow led the NFL in pass attempts, completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns with 43. When healthy, he is as prolific as any signal-caller in the league."

Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns the last time he was fully healthy. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins still on the roster, as well as additions like Colbie Young, Burrow should be able to rank near the top of the league in touchdowns again this season.

He's one of the best players in the NFL, with as good an arm as any quarterback in the league. His accuracy and touch give him the ability to fit the ball into windows that most quarterbacks can't.

Health Joe Burrow's Only Limiting Factor

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls out to hand off in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only thing that's limited Burrow in his NFL career has been health. He was knocked out of half his rookie season. After playing full seasons in 2021 and 2022, he missed more time in 2023. The Bengals would have their quarterback for all 17 games in 2024, when he found his most regular-season success.

Last season, Burrow missed a large chunk of the year with a foot surgery.

Now, he's back and healthy again. If he can stay healthy, the Bengals are one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

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