Bengals Throwing Back to 2021 With Uniform Choice for Sunday's Game Against Baltimore

CINCINNATI – While the Cincinnati Bengals hold on to hope of pulling off the rarest of feats, they’ll turn to one their rarest uniforms Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals will wear white jerseys, orange pants, black stripes and white socks.

It will be just the ninth time they have worn orange pants, which the debuted in the 2024 season opener.

And other than the special White Bengal games with white helmets, this will be the first time they have worn white jerseys and orange helmets at home since the 2021 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

That was the Ja’Marr Chase debut, and it was a toasty 84 degrees, which likely led to the decision to wear white on in early September game.

This will be the fifth time they’ve worn the full white-orange-black-white combination, and the third time this year.

The Bengals lost each of their 2025 games in this combo and are 1-3 overall.

It will be the first time they have worn white at home against Baltimore since Week 2 in 2010, which was a 15-10 victory on the strength of five Mike Nugent field goals.

Here are the four previous games in the white-orange-black-white combination.

Week 11, 2025: Steelers 34, Bengals 12

Week 4, 2025: Broncos 28, Bengals 3

Week 18, 2024: Bengals 19, Steelers 17

Week 11, 2024: Chargers 34, Bengals 27

They are 2-6 in orange pants. Here are the other four games (with jersey color):

Week 8, 2025: Jets 39, Bengals 38 (black)

Week 16, 2024: Bengals 24, Browns 6 (black)

Week 5, 2024: Ravens 41, Bengals 38 OT (black)

Week 1, 2024: Patriots 16, Bengals 10 (orange)

