What Ravens Blockbuster Trade for Maxx Crosby Means for Joe Burrow and the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Maxx Crosby is headed to the AFC North. The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade their star pass rusher to the Baltimore Ravens according to multiple reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

The Ravens are sending the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and their 2027 first round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Crosby.

What Does It Mean for Bengals?

One of the best defensive ends in the NFL just landed in Baltimore. The Ravens are certainly the Bengals' biggest threat in the AFC North. Crosby is a relentless pass rusher and can play on all three downs.

The Bengals have had nothing but praise for Crosby in the past.

“He’s one of the best players in the NFL,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said before Cincinnati's 26-19 win over Las Vegas in the 2022 Wild Card round. “He can disrupt an entire game, and I’ve made this statement to others around here, outside the players in our locker room, he’s one of my favorite players in this league. How he goes about every single snap – run game, pass game. Leadership he’s showing on that team. He put them in position to be in the playoffs where they’re at right now. There’s a lot of players around this league you respect, he’s certainly top-notch."

Joe Burrow feels the same way about Crosby and has praised the Raiders star in the past.

Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins mentioned Crosby as an ideal trade target for the Bengals last month before the Super Bowl.

"Yeah, everybody knows the term defense wins championships, and we've got to start with that first. First thing, we've got to work on that, and then we can worry about the offensive side," Chase said. "We got the weapons for that. We've been having the weapons. But by far, everybody knows that defense has the right to get back here."

Bottom Line

Crosby will primarily face off against Amarius Mims when the Bengals play the Ravens. That will be a must-see matchup moving forward. The AFC North just got much tougher for a Bengals organization that is hoping to rebound after missing the playoffs for three-straight seasons.

Meanwhile, the Ravens move into pole position as the team to beat in the AFC North. They should have one of the NFL's best defenses in 2026.

