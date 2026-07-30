Bengals Tight End Erick All Jr. Survived Getting Hit and Thrown By a Truck Last Month in Greece

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. has been the feel-good story of the offseason with his return to full health from a pair of ACL surgeries.

After speaking with reporters after practice Thursday, All also the owner of the most insane story of training camp.

All was talking about the frustration of being eased into practice and not being able to participate in all periods or do any special teams when he casually shared the moment he knew he was ready for full contact.

“When I was away on vacation, I got hit by a moped,” All said, underselling the size of the vehicle, which was actually an Italian three-wheel truck.

“But I got up and was like, ‘I’m f—king ready,’’ All continued. “It didn’t’ hurt me at all. It just kind of gave me the confidence like, ‘Oh, I’m back.”

All was vacationing in Athens, Greece when the accident happened. He was about to cross the street and just happened to catch a glimpse of the vehicle before it hit and threw him, leaving him with a scraped-up face.

“I got hit pretty hard,” he said. “It was like I got sift blocked. That’s the first time I got pancaked ever. I’m usually the hammer. But it really was huge for my confidence.”

Asked if the truck sustained any damage from colliding with him, All said he wasn’t sure. The drive checked and asked if he was good, and when All said he was, the driver high tailed it away from the scene.

All, who took part in all of the OTA and minicamp practices this spring, said the hardest part about recovering from his latest surgery isn’t being tentative and constantly thinking about his knee, it’s the exact opposite.

“It’s hard to calm down,” he said. “The coach will be like ‘Hey, you just jumped up in the air and landed on it. You need to chill out. We’ve got like three weeks of this.’

“But it’s hard to calm down and be smart about things,” he added. “I just want to go into things like usually do, which is full speed. So they’re constantly warning me.”

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