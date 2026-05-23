Bengals’ Young Core Becoming a Huge Success Thanks to Recent Draft Class

The Cincinnati Bengals struck gold in the 2020 NFL Draft when they took Joe Burrow No. 1 overall . They also brought in Tee Higgins in the second round and selected Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bengals haven't drafted nearly as well in recent seasons. They've had a few busts land in their laps. Shemar Stewart, last offseason's first-round pick, has a lot of talent, but he struggled in his rookie campaign.

After starting slow, the Bengals' 2023 draft class has turned things around and looks like a big win for Cincinnati.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco originally graded the Bengals' 2023 draft class as an "A," but after a few years, Prisco revisited this grade. While he dropped the grade to a "B+" after a few years, he still shared a lot of high praise for the group of players the Bengals landed.

Bengals 2023 Draft Class is Aging Well

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) stretches before the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They had eight picks in this draft and four are solid starters. First-round edge Myles Murphy finally lived up to the expectations in the second half of last season," Prisco wrote. "Second-round corner DJ Turner is a good player and third-round safety Jordan Battle is a quality starter.

"They hit big on fifth-round running back Chase Brown. They also got backups in receivers Charlie Jones (fourth) and Andrei Iosivas (sixth) and corner DJ Ivey (seventh). My favorite pick was Turner and my only question was with their draft was them not taking offensive lineman. I liked that they focused on improving a defense and landed three staters."

Myles Murphy didn't look great for the start of his NFL career, but he began to find his way at the end of last season. He's expected to be an integral part of the defense this season. DJ Turner is another key piece, though they need to find a way to keep him in Cincinnati for the next few years after his contract expires following the 2026 season. Jordan Battle is a solid safety, who started all 17 games last season. Having him next to Bryan Cook is going to be good for Cincinnati's defense.

The additions of Brown and Iosivas have really elevated the offense, too. Brown is the lead back, and Iosivas is a solid No. 3 or No. 4 wide receiver.

Overall, the Bengals' 2023 draft class was solid. There were times when this unit didn't look like it would be great, but looking back on the draft, the Bengals can't be upset with this outcome.

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