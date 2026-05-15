Encouraging Bengals Prediction Emerges After NFL Schedule Release

The Cincinnati Bengals made it to the Super Bowl in 2021, but they came up short and haven't found that same success since. They've struggled to stay healthy, specifically with Joe Burrow going down with injuries over the course of the last few years. But the defense has been so bad that it hasn't mattered that the Bengals have one of the best offenses in the league.

The Bengals made some massive upgrades to their defense this offseason. They added Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and plenty of other talented players to help bolster their unit.

Ben Arthur of FOX Sports recently predicted the Bengals would finish the season 11-6 after the NFL schedule release. Arthur shared a lot of praise for the Bengals' improved defense, which should help their loaded offense secure more wins.

Bengals Are In Position To Dominate This Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on from the sideline after leaving the game in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals won 37-14. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With a healthy Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals win at least nine games," Arthur wrote. "Their offense is that good in a vacuum. But as we know, what’s held Cincinnati out of the playoffs the last couple of seasons, has been its defense, which ranked 31st in yards allowed and 30th in points given up in 2025.

"To the Bengals’ credit, they’ve been aggressively building up that side of the ball this offseason. They’ve remade their defensive line with Dexter Lawrence II, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen. They added a reliable veteran in Bryan Cook at safety. I don’t think the moves Cincinnati has made are enough to get it back into the AFC’s upper echelon, but the team should be back in the postseason mix."

The Bengals have the potential to be one of the better teams in the AFC this year. The only problem is going to be translating their team from a good team on paper to a good team on the field. The offense has already proven that it will be one of the better units in the league.

The defense has gotten a lot better, but Al Golden is going to need to maximize each player to the best of their abilities to help transform the unit. The front office did their job by bringing in some of the best players available to take the team in the right direction. If Golden can do his job, too, the Bengals could win double-digit games and then some this season.

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