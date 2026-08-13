Best Bengals Preseason Performances: How Many of These Names Do You Remember?

The Cincinnati Bengals will open the preseason Thursday night against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow and the starters will play, but not much.

That means if anyone is going to put up big numbers, it’s likely going to be a backup – or a back end of the roster player who may not make the 53.

Which is usually how it goes in the preseason in the last 10-15 years.

Below are some of the top individual preseason performances since 2000.

How many of these names do you remember?

Rushing Yards

128 – Quincy Wilson in a 20-3 win against the Colts in 2006 finale

117 – Jarveon Williams in 2017 against the Colts

103 – Rudi Johnson in 2002 against the Colts

100 – Cedric Peerman in 2010 against the Colts

100 – Rudi Johnson in 2002 against the Bills

100 – Brandon Bennett in 2001 against the Bills

92 – Corey Dillon in 2001 against the Colts

90 – Jeremy Hill in 2014 against the Colts

87 – Curtis Keaton in 2001 against the Bears

81 – Boom Herron in 2013 against the Titans

Receiving Yards

121 – Lawrence Hamilton in 2003 against the Colts

114 – Jerome Simpson in 2008 against the Lions

100 – Chris Henry in 2009 against the Saints

100 – Ron Dugans in 2002 against the Saints

99 – Kelley Washington in 2003 against the Colts

96 – T.J.Houshmandzadeh in 2006 against the Packers

93 – Trenton Irwin in 2022 against the Rams.

91 – Kwamie Lassiter in 2022 against the Giants

89 – Kendric Pryor in 2022 against the Cardinals

86 – Chris Henry in 2007 against the Lions

Passing Yards

253 – Jake Dolegala in 2019 against the Colts.

239 – Scott Mitchell in 2000 against the Lions

219 – AJ McCarron in 2015 against the Colts

216 – McCarron in 2017 against the Colts

206 – Kyle Shurmur in 2021 against the Dolphins

192 – Carson Palmer in 2003 against the Colts

190 – Jake Browning in 2022 against the Cardinals

184 – Akili Smith in 2000 against the Bears

179 – Carlson Palmer in 2004 against the Patriots

171 – Carson Palmer in 2004 against the Falcons

And if you’re wondering about the best performances against the Bengals (since 2015), here they are:

Rushing Yards

113 – Charcandrick West, Chiefs, 2017

111 – Emanuel Wilson, Packers, 2023

95 – Ryan Nall, Bears, 2018

71 – Jaret Patterson, Washington, 2021

68 – Sean Tucker, Buccaneers, 2024

Receiving Yards

122 – Alex Bachman, Giants, 2022

116 – Laquon Treadwell, Colts, 2025

90 – Daniel Brown, Bears, 2018

89 – Mitch Tinsley, Washington, 2023

85 – Duron Carter, Colts, 2015

Passing Yards

343 – Reid Sinnett, Dolphins, 2021

263 – P.J. Walker, Colts, 2018

252 – Tanner McKee, Eagles, 2025

219 – Tyler Bray, Bears, 2018

217 – Stephen Morris, Colts, 2016