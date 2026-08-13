Best Bengals Preseason Performances: How Many of These Names Do You Remember?
In this story:
The Cincinnati Bengals will open the preseason Thursday night against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium.
Head coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow and the starters will play, but not much.
That means if anyone is going to put up big numbers, it’s likely going to be a backup – or a back end of the roster player who may not make the 53.
Which is usually how it goes in the preseason in the last 10-15 years.
Below are some of the top individual preseason performances since 2000.
How many of these names do you remember?
Rushing Yards
128 – Quincy Wilson in a 20-3 win against the Colts in 2006 finale
117 – Jarveon Williams in 2017 against the Colts
103 – Rudi Johnson in 2002 against the Colts
100 – Cedric Peerman in 2010 against the Colts
100 – Rudi Johnson in 2002 against the Bills
100 – Brandon Bennett in 2001 against the Bills
92 – Corey Dillon in 2001 against the Colts
90 – Jeremy Hill in 2014 against the Colts
87 – Curtis Keaton in 2001 against the Bears
81 – Boom Herron in 2013 against the Titans
Receiving Yards
121 – Lawrence Hamilton in 2003 against the Colts
114 – Jerome Simpson in 2008 against the Lions
100 – Chris Henry in 2009 against the Saints
100 – Ron Dugans in 2002 against the Saints
99 – Kelley Washington in 2003 against the Colts
96 – T.J.Houshmandzadeh in 2006 against the Packers
93 – Trenton Irwin in 2022 against the Rams.
91 – Kwamie Lassiter in 2022 against the Giants
89 – Kendric Pryor in 2022 against the Cardinals
86 – Chris Henry in 2007 against the Lions
Passing Yards
253 – Jake Dolegala in 2019 against the Colts.
239 – Scott Mitchell in 2000 against the Lions
219 – AJ McCarron in 2015 against the Colts
216 – McCarron in 2017 against the Colts
206 – Kyle Shurmur in 2021 against the Dolphins
192 – Carson Palmer in 2003 against the Colts
190 – Jake Browning in 2022 against the Cardinals
184 – Akili Smith in 2000 against the Bears
179 – Carlson Palmer in 2004 against the Patriots
171 – Carson Palmer in 2004 against the Falcons
And if you’re wondering about the best performances against the Bengals (since 2015), here they are:
Rushing Yards
113 – Charcandrick West, Chiefs, 2017
111 – Emanuel Wilson, Packers, 2023
95 – Ryan Nall, Bears, 2018
71 – Jaret Patterson, Washington, 2021
68 – Sean Tucker, Buccaneers, 2024
Receiving Yards
122 – Alex Bachman, Giants, 2022
116 – Laquon Treadwell, Colts, 2025
90 – Daniel Brown, Bears, 2018
89 – Mitch Tinsley, Washington, 2023
85 – Duron Carter, Colts, 2015
Passing Yards
343 – Reid Sinnett, Dolphins, 2021
263 – P.J. Walker, Colts, 2018
252 – Tanner McKee, Eagles, 2025
219 – Tyler Bray, Bears, 2018
217 – Stephen Morris, Colts, 2016
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Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.