One Cincinnati Bengals Leader is Entering Make-Or-Break Season in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals went to the Super Bowl a few years ago, but they haven't found much success since then. They won the AFC North in 2021 and 2022, but they haven't made any waves since.

The Bengals have had plenty of excuses for the failures of the last few seasons. Their defense has been historically bad over the last few seasons. Joe Burrow has struggled with injuries. But this offseason, the Bengals did everything they could to build a contending roster, and the pressure is being turned up on the franchise and the coaching staff.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently listed Bengals head coach Zac Taylor as one of the coaches on the hot seat entering the 2026 season.

Zac Taylor, Bengals Out Of Excuses Heading Into 2026 Season

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor looks on during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Bengals owner Mike Brown has historically allowed coaches to finish their contracts before making a final decision, as he did with Taylor's predecessor, Marvin Lewis. Another failed attempt to make the postseason, though, should test Brown's patience," Sobleski wrote. "Two specific issues have held Cincinnati back in recent years: injuries to quarterback Joe Burrow and atrocious defensive play. Even with Burrow dinged, the Bengals could have won far more games had the defense been capable of playing complementary football.

"This offseason, the Bengals took a serious step toward improving last year's 31st-ranked defense. Most significantly, Cincinnati acquired one of the game's top nose tackles, Dexter Lawrence, in exchange for this year's 10th overall draft pick."

Taylor is out of excuses with the Bengals. As long as Burrow stays healthy this season, there's no reason the Bengals can't contend for the division title, the AFC Championship, and a Super Bowl title. With additions like Lawrence and Boye Mafe over the offseason, it's clear that the front office is all in to win.

They need Taylor to put all the pieces together in order to get them back to where they want to be.

This isn't the first time that Taylor has been mentioned as a coach on the hot seat this offseason. In fact, this is seemingly a very understood idea by now. If the Bengals are successful, Taylor is going to be a key reason why. If they fail again with a loaded roster, there will be no excuses left for the team's leader.

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