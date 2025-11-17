Cincinnati Bengals Clear Betting Underdogs At Home Against Drake Maye's Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are betting underdogs again this week despite playing the New England Patriots at home. Drake Maye's crew is a seven-point favorite in the contest with a point total set at 50.5.
Cincinnati enters this game 3-7 straight up and against the spread during a horrendous season in Cincinnati that's close to cooked. Meanwhile, New England is 9-2 overall and 8-3 against the spread amidst a surging season out east.
The Bengals have a 2.2% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's Football Power Index, a number that relies on a win here. Falling to 3-8 in need of a victory in every game down the stretch of the season would be crazy to pull off, even if Joe Burrow returned at some point during that stretch.
"You feel them. You feel all the losses. You feel them all. They eat at you all. You know, we're working like crazy to make sure that this doesn't happen," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Sunday's 34-12 loss to Pittsburgh. "It happened today. It's disappointing. Our option is to come back tomorrow and keep fighting and find a way to get a win. And got a red-hot team coming in here. So that's what we're going to do. We're going to do everything we can to clean this up, get back to work, and fight another week and find a way to get a win."
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
