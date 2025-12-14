Week 15 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

We finally got back to our winning ways last Sunday, netting 4.3 units on our five official plays. This week, we look to stay hot even with sub-zero temperatures on gameday.

Samaje Perine 25+ Alternate Rush Yards + Keaton Mitchell 15+ Alternate Rush Yards (+202 DraftKings)

The "Backup Running Backs" Parlay.

My Bet Backers:

Perine saw six carries last week, after receiving 14 totes against this same Baltimore squad the week prior. While I am hopeful Chase Brown bounces back efficiency-wise, Perine has averaged over five yards per carry on the season

In his last seven games with at least five carries, Perine has eclipsed this line in five of those game (71.4% of the time)

Mitchell has hit this mark in consecutive weeks, and in 4/5 since the start of November

Considering his big play ability and the state of the Bengals defense, Mitchell might only need 2-3 carries to hit this line. Last week, he received three carries on one drive in the first quarter

Isaiah Likely OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards + Mike Gesicki OVER 3.5 Receptions (+228 DraftKings)

The "Pass Catching Tight Ends" Parlay.

My Bet Backers:

While Mark Andrews is still running more routes than Likely, the Ravens TE2 has more receiving yards over the last five games

A staggering 13(!) tight ends have hit this line against the Bengals this season, and somehow seem to be getting worse, allowing seven tight ends to eclipse 37 yards in the past five weeks

Gesicki’s reception totals in games without Tee Higgins over the last two seasons: 6, 2, 4, 5, 7

Lamar Jackson UNDER 48.5 1st Quarter Passing Yards + Chase Brown 10+ Alternate 1st Quarter Rushing Yards (+194 DraftKings)

The "Let’s Cash a Slip Early" Parlay.

My Bet Backers:

The Ravens 30th in the NFL in 1st Quarter Pass Rate. Lamar himself has hit the under on this line in four straight games, averaging just 27 passing yards in the opening quarter

Baltimore’s defense has allowed opposing teams RB1’s to hit this mark in seven of the past nine games, with Brown himself eclipsing the mark in six straight

Game Total Points UNDER 51.5 + Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown (+238 DraftKings)

The "It’s Cold Outside and Running Backs Will Be Used A Lot" Parlay.

My Bet Backers:

The ‘under’ has hit in 9-of-14 regular season games since 2016 when the game time temp is less than 15 degrees, including in 4-of-5 games with an over/under of at least 43.0

Henry has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, as well as every contest against the Bengals as a part of the Ravens

Be sure to check in on my X account for last minute lott parlays, straight bets, and boosted slips leading up to kickoff on Sunday.

*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.