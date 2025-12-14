DraftKings Promo Code for Lions vs Rams: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer for the Lions vs Rams showdown on Sunday, Dec. 14. The Los Angeles Rams have positioned themselves as the No. 1 seed in the NFC after winning seven of their last eight games, while the Detroit Lions need victories to secure their playoff hopes. New users can take advantage of this $200 offer and explore other sportsbook promos available.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Lions vs Rams
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and offers substantial value for new customers. After registering and making a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying $5 bet on any Lions vs Rams market. If your wager wins, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus token.
- Qualifying $5 bet must be placed on any sports market.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original $5 plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. If the Lions cover instead and your bet loses, you only lose the original $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded. The Lions rank first in scoring at 30.3 points per game, while the Rams average 29.2 points per game, making this a compelling matchup for your qualifying wager.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Lions vs Rams
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets before Sunday's kickoff:
- Register by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Lions vs Rams market.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers frequently feature enhanced payouts on popular markets and player props for marquee games like Lions vs Rams.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.