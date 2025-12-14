SI

DraftKings Promo Code for Lions vs Rams: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Jeff Watters

No DraftKings promo code needed for Lions vs Rams - bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win.
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer for the Lions vs Rams showdown on Sunday, Dec. 14. The Los Angeles Rams have positioned themselves as the No. 1 seed in the NFC after winning seven of their last eight games, while the Detroit Lions need victories to secure their playoff hopes. New users can take advantage of this $200 offer and explore other sportsbook promos available.

DraftKings promo code offer details for Lions vs Rams

This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and offers substantial value for new customers. After registering and making a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying $5 bet on any Lions vs Rams market. If your wager wins, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus token.
  • Qualifying $5 bet must be placed on any sports market.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original $5 plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. If the Lions cover instead and your bet loses, you only lose the original $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded. The Lions rank first in scoring at 30.3 points per game, while the Rams average 29.2 points per game, making this a compelling matchup for your qualifying wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Lions vs Rams

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets before Sunday's kickoff:

  1. Register by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
  2. Make a minimum $5 deposit using PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Lions vs Rams market.
  4. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promos for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers frequently feature enhanced payouts on popular markets and player props for marquee games like Lions vs Rams.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Jeff Watters
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.

