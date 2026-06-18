Brian Parker II Flashing Unique Advantage During Bengals Guard Transition

A question fans have when it comes to Bengals rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker II is whether he will primarily play at the guard position or be the team's swing tackle this coming season.

During an appearence on First Word with James Rapien, Parker confirmed he's working at both guard spots, as well as center. It appears he will still be taking some reps on the outside at tackle as Training Camp approaches.

"So far its been both guards and center, but I assume going into camp we'll play a little tackle, you never know" Parker said. "Obviously I feel very comfortable going back out to tackle, it'll be a speed adjustment, but so far it's just been both guards and center."

Brian Parker Can Transition To Guard

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Parker noted the switch shouldn't be a huge hurdle to overcome.

"I think guard at the NFL level will translate more closely to tackle at the college level for myself than it would at center." Parker said. "They're all different and very unique in themselves so they have different challenges, but I think tackle in college helps the guard especially pass-pro wise a little bit more."

Having the opportunity to practice against an All-Pro in Dexter Lawrence, along with other veteran additions on the defensive line, will benefit his development.

"The D-line group is the real deal this year" Parker noted, "so that's something for myself, best way to get ready to go, iron sharpens iron, to go out there against the best of the best, and be able to compete, and if I can go out there and block those guys then I'll feel pretty confident going into a game week if I ever get called on."

Parker has the potential to be a high caliber addition to the Bengals offensive line this season and beyond. He has seemingly already put himself on the right track to becoming a key part of the offensive line for years to come.

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