Bengals Stars Ranked Just Outside NFL Top 100 as Countdown Continues

The NFL Top 100 has only had one Bengal pop up across the first 55-plus picks, and the absence across the first half got an explanation on Monday.

The league's social media page posted the rankings from 100-110, and both Dexter Lawrence (105th) and Tee Higgins (110th) got the nods in that range.

"One of those guys when you throw it up in the air it's not 50/50, it's like 70/30," Longtime NFL wide receiver Keenan Allen said about Higgins. "One of those Clemson guys, you know what I mean? When you throw it up in the air, he's gonna go get it."

Motivation

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) watches a play during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a pretty head-scratching ranking for Higgins. The 27-year-old is fresh off arguably the best regular season of his career.

He tied for second in the NFL with 11 touchdowns, along with 846 yards on 59 catches. The lanky target's production was hurt a bit by Joe Burrow's injury last season, but he still remained efficient and a top-18-graded wide receiver among qualified candidates on Pro Football Focus.

Higgins got ranked 77th in this exercise last season and somehow dropped 33 spots despite playing 15-plus games for the first time since 2022.

Lawrence's drop is much more explainable after 2025 was arguably his worst season since being a rookie in the NFL.

Alas, he was dealing with an injury and overall frustration with the Giants franchise direction last season. In Cincinnati, he's been everything the team could ask for so far. This may just be extra fuel in the fire for him to get back to a firm top 100 player like his peers ranked him last season.

Lawrence slotted in at No. 17 overall in the 2025 NFL Top 100.

"A giant human being," a voice on the broadcast noted. "When Big Dex gets rolling, it's hard to stop."

"I pulled my iPad out, and I'm like, 'Bro, how is he doing this? How is he throwing guys like this? How?" Another player said.

Plenty of motivation for two of Cincinnati's top talents as it looks like just Burrow (No. 44) and Ja'Marr Chase are going to make the list this season.

Check out the comments on Lawrence and Higgins below:

Players who just missed the NFL Top 100...



110: Tyler Warren

109: Tee Higgins

108: Brian Branch

107: Devon Witherspoon

106: Jameson Williams

105: Dexter Lawrence

104: Chris Lindstrom

103: CJ Stroud

102: Lane Johnson

101: Mike Evans pic.twitter.com/bjfSYLDg0V — NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2026

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