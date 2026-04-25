Cashius Howell's College Dominance Led to Bengals Selection at No. 41 Overall in 2026 NFL Draft
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The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have a 2026 first-round pick after trading it to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. But they did have a second-round pick. With the No. 41 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bengals upgraded a big roster hole by adding edge rusher Cashius Howell out of Texas A&M.
Bengals assistant general manager Mike Potts spoke about the Bengals' need to add an edge rusher after selecting Howell.
"It was right up there at the top of our priorities, obviously, the way we played. I think we really came on in the second half of the year defensively, but I think everybody knows that's not up to our standard the way we played defensively in the first half of the year last year," Potts said. "So it was something that we wanted to address. We wanted to upgrade the talent, really, across the board on defense. I think we've done a good job of that, but specifically that defensive front.
"I think it starts there. I don't want to speak for Al (Golden), but you obviously have to stop the run and get them into those passing situations to add a guy like Cashius into the mix, I think obviously Dexter Lawrence and the other guys that we've added, Jonathan Allen, you know, on the defensive line, as well as like Al mentioned, getting some of those other guys back healthy and playing for us. I'm really excited about our defensive front."
Film Talks: Cashius Howell A Defensive Upgrade Bengals Needed
Howell is a difference maker.
While he might not have the size that most want out of an edge rusher, he has the speed, burst, and bend to be a superstar. That's very clear on his highlight tape. He's a good run defender who plays through the whistle. His willingness to play aggressively despite his smaller stature is very impressive.
Check out his top plays from college below:
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel