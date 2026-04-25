Cashius Howell's College Dominance Led to Bengals Selection at No. 41 Overall in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have a 2026 first-round pick after trading it to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. But they did have a second-round pick. With the No. 41 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bengals upgraded a big roster hole by adding edge rusher Cashius Howell out of Texas A&M.

Bengals assistant general manager Mike Potts spoke about the Bengals' need to add an edge rusher after selecting Howell.

"It was right up there at the top of our priorities, obviously, the way we played. I think we really came on in the second half of the year defensively, but I think everybody knows that's not up to our standard the way we played defensively in the first half of the year last year," Potts said. "So it was something that we wanted to address. We wanted to upgrade the talent, really, across the board on defense. I think we've done a good job of that, but specifically that defensive front.

"I think it starts there. I don't want to speak for Al (Golden), but you obviously have to stop the run and get them into those passing situations to add a guy like Cashius into the mix, I think obviously Dexter Lawrence and the other guys that we've added, Jonathan Allen, you know, on the defensive line, as well as like Al mentioned, getting some of those other guys back healthy and playing for us. I'm really excited about our defensive front."

Film Talks: Cashius Howell A Defensive Upgrade Bengals Needed

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Howell is a difference maker.

While he might not have the size that most want out of an edge rusher, he has the speed, burst, and bend to be a superstar. That's very clear on his highlight tape. He's a good run defender who plays through the whistle. His willingness to play aggressively despite his smaller stature is very impressive.

Check out his top plays from college below:

All of Cassius Howell's sacks in college pic.twitter.com/e7vW24pDCv — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 24, 2026

Cashius Howell (6’2 248) Texas A&M



+ Bend around the edge

+ Pursuit speed

+ 28.6% win rate on true pass sets

+ Variety of pass rush moves

+ High energy player

+ Ability to drop in coverage

+ 11.5 sacks in 2025



- Fifth-year senior

- What is his actual playing weight?

- 3.1%… pic.twitter.com/nIkD1b2ZAt — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 20, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 64,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.