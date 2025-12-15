Cincinnati Bengals Make NFL History with Shutout Loss to Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals made history Sunday afternoon in their 24-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Their time of possession of 39 minutes and 19 seconds was the most of any team that got shut out in at least the last 42 years.

Time of possession data is available on pro-football-reference.com back to 1983.

The previous record for most of time of possession in a shutout was 36:56 by the Raiders in a 52-0 loss to the Rams in 2014.

The Raiders actually held the top two spots, as they had 35:57 time of possession in a 37-0 loss to the Seahawks in 1986.

Only two other teams – the 2001 Dolphins (34:30) and 1990 Patriots (34:30) had more than 34 minutes in time of possession while being shut out.

The Bengals ran 71 plays Sunday, which only puts them in the top 20 for teams that were shut out.

It’s not even a franchise record. The 2021 Bengals ran 72 plays in a 16-0 loss to the Ravens.

The Super Bowl era record is 78 and is shared by the 1975 Patriots in a 7-0 loss to the Oilers and the 1977 Bills in a 13-0 loss to the Dolphins.

It was the 20th shutout in Bengals history and their first since 2017, which also came against the Ravens at home – 20-0 in the season opener.

Six of the Bengals’ 20 career shutouts came in 2000-2001 (three shutouts in each season).

Sunday was just the seventh home shutout.

The other five were:

Bears 24, Bengals 0 – Week 6, 2001

Buccaneers 35, Bengals 0 – Week 17, 1998

Browns 34, Bengals 0 – Week 6, 1987 (replacement players)

Bills 14, Bengals 0 – Week 11, 1980

Raiders 34, Bengals 0 – Week 12, 1968

If you’re curious how the Bengals have responded in their first game after being shut out, they’re just 5-13.

2017: Lost 13-9 at home to the Texans after 20-0 home loss to Ravens

2014: Beat Ravens 27-24 at home after losing 27-0 at Indianapolis

2009: Lost 24-14 to Jets in Wild Card round after losing to Jets 37-0 on road (rested starters).

2001: Won 26-23 at home in overtime against the Steelers after losing 16-0 at Baltimore.

2001: Lost 16-13 at home in overtime against Buccaneers after losing 18-0 at Cleveland.

2001: Beat Lions 31-27 on road after losing 24-0 to Bears at home.

2000: Beat Broncos 31-21 at home after losing 15-0 at Pittsburgh

2000: Lost 31-16 at home to Dolphins after losing 37-0 at Baltimore.

2000: Lost 37-0 at Baltimore after losing 13-0 at Jacksonville.

1999: Lost 24-7 at Jacksonville after losing 22-0 at Baltimore.

1998: Season ended after 35-0 home loss to Buccaneers in Week 17.

1992: Lost 26-10 at Houston after losing 20-0 at Pittsburgh.

1987: Lost 23-20 at Pittsburgh after losing 34-0 at home to Cleveland.

1980: Lost 31-7 at Cleveland after losing 14-0 at home to Buffalo.

1979: Lost 51-24 at Buffalo after losing 10-0 at Denver in season opener.

1978: Won 28-13 at Houston after losing 5-0 at Buffalo.

1978: Lost 10-3 at home to Patriots after losing 21-0 at Miami.

1970: Lost 21-10 at Pittsburgh after losing 20-0 at Washington.

1968: Lost 33-14 at Patriots after losing 34-0 at home to Raiders.