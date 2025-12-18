CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are a combined 10-1 in the last 11 games in which John Hussey was the head referee.

Hussey will be on the call Sunday afternoon in Miami.

The Bengals are 6-4 overall with Hussey as the white hat, and 3-1 in the last four.

That includes last year’s season finale at Pittsburgh when the league made a late switch and pulled Ron Torbert off the game and assigned Hussey instead.

The Dolphins are 9-4 with Hussey, and 6-0 in the last six, including a game earlier this season when they beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-10 in Week 8.

Hussey and his crew rank 10th out of 17 units with 12.62 penalties per game.

Last year, Hussey’s crew was 15th with just 11.5 per game.

But in 2023, Hussey and Co. were fourth (12.41).

Hussey broke into the NFL in 2002 as a line judge, a position he held through 2014.

The NFL promoted him to a head referee in 2015.

He’s earned playoff assignments in each of the last eight seasons, working two Wild Card games, five Division Round games and the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

Here is a look at each of Hussey’s previous 10 Bengals games:

Week 18, 2024: Bengals 19, Steelers 17

Bengals 6-25; Steelers 3-20

Week 17, 2023: Chiefs 25, Bengals 17

Bengals 3-20; Chiefs 3-39

Week 3, 2023: Bengals 19, Rams 16

Bengals 7-49; Rams 4-28

Week 13, 2022: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

Bengals 6-65; Chiefs 4-35

Week 16, 2020: Bengals 27, Steelers 17

Bengals: 2-16; Steelers: 4-30

Week 14, 2020: Cowboys 30, Bengals 7

Bengals: 3-25; Cowboys 5-30

Week 5, 2019: Cardinals 26, Bengals 23

Bengals 7-60; Cardinals 12-96

Week 14, 2018: Chargers 26, Bengals 21

Bengals: 6-34; Chargers 6-38

Week 12, 2017: Bengals 30, Browns 16

Bengals 4-35; Browns 7-69

Week 9, 2015: Bengals 31, Browns 10

Bengals 2-20; Browns 4-28

