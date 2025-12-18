Bengals Could - Should - Experience Biggest One-Week Temperature Swing in Franchise History

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will experience the largest temperature swing in franchise history this weekend when they travel to South Florida to face the Miami Dolphins.

A few days ago, they were playing one of the six coldest games in Cincinnati history when they fell 24-0 to the Baltimore Ravens in a game with a temperature of 10 degrees at kickoff.

The forecast high in Miami on Sunday is 81 degrees.

If it’s 81 at kickoff, that swing of 71 degrees will obliterate the previous largest temperature swing of 52, which was set in the 2013 season.

The Bengals played a game against the Chargers in San Diego on Dec. 1 with a temperature of 77 degrees. They won 17-10.

The following Sunday, they played host to the Indianapolis Colts with a kickoff temperature of 25. The Bengals won 42-28.

That, of course, was a hot-to-cold dip.

In terms of specifically going cold to hot, the record swing is 50, which happened in 2007.

The Bengals beat the Browns 19-14 at home in 31-degree weather on Dec. 23.

The following week, they went to Miami and beat the Dolphins 38-25 with a kickoff temperature of 81.

Surprisingly, the Dolphins have only played 12 home games in December/January in which the temperature was 81 or warmer.

Two of the 12 were against the Bengals.

In addition to the 2007 game was the one in 2020 in which Miami won 19-7 in a game marred by fights and ejections.

The Dolphins have only played two 81-degree games in December since then – a 27-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs the following week, and a 31-24 victory against the New York Jets in 2021.

The Dolphins are just 6-6 in the 12 games with the temperature of 81 or warmer.

If you’re wondering about the 2019 game infamously dubbed “The Burrow Bowl” – as the loser would be positioned to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft – that had a kickoff temperature of 76 degrees.

The Bengals overcame a 23-point deficit to force overtime but ultimately lost, 38-35.

Burrow said he was aware of that game because his coaches at LSU showed it to the team as it was preparing for the College Football Playoff. Burrow said Wednesday it was due to the teaching points on the numerous examples of situational football that took place.